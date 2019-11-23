Girls Basketball Preview: New Boston Tigers

NEW BOSTON – Bringing back each of your rotation pieces from a season ago is a blessing for any coach.

In the case of the New Boston Glenwood Lady Tigers, head coach Kayla Wiley knows her team’s experience will prove vital if they hope to accomplish some of their goals entering the 2019-20 season.

For Wiley and her Tigers, that list of goals includes a sectional championship and knocking off Notre Dame, winners of five straight league titles, for a Southern Ohio Conference Division I regular season championship.

“We’re looking forward to hopefully having a really good season,” Wiley said ahead of the Lady Tigers season. “With our three seniors who have been four-year players and have seen a lot of varsity minutes, for them and the rest of our team, it’s a group that really loves basketball. I’m hoping that we have a really good season, a good tournament run, compete and possibly beat Notre Dame for an SOC title. That’s what their goals are, and we’re excited for the season to start.”

The returning Lady Tigers carrying the vale are returning third team all-district and first team all-SOC guard Lexus Oiler, second team all-SOC member Sammy Oiler, senior Taylen Hickman, junior Shelby Easter, and sophomore Kenzie Whitley. Sophomore Raegan Helphinstine and freshmen Makayla Mills, Cadence Williams, and Dylan O’Rourke round out the Tigers 2019-20 roster.

“Lexus (Oiler) wasn’t as vocal of a leader as some of our girls last year,” Wiley said of her all-district senior. “As far as leadership goes, she’s really elevated her game entering this season. Her shot is getting better, her moves are getting better. Expect to see Lexus more fundamentally sound this season.”

While the bench has been somewhat short for Wiley in recent seasons, the Lady Tigers three-player freshman class is hoping to be able to take a little of the load off their returning experienced players at points through the season.

“I’ve got two freshman who are playing a lot of minutes in scrimmages before the season,” Wiley said. “They’re scrappy, they’re aggressive, and they’re coach-able. They get down on themselves some times, but if we can get them in the right mindset, they’ll be a huge asset for our team.”

New Boston’s non-league schedule will feature contests vs. Felicity-Franklin, Portsmouth, Peebles, South Point, Valley, and participation in the Rio Grande Classic over Christmas break.

The 2019-20 New Boston Tigers girls basketball. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2019/11/web1_New-Boston-GB.jpg The 2019-20 New Boston Tigers girls basketball. Courtesy of Impressive Studios

Experienced Tigers aim for SOC, sectionals

By Jacob Smith jsmith@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Jacob Smith at (740) 353-3101 ext. 1930, by email at jsmith@aimmediamidwest.com, or on Twitter @JacobSmithPDT © 2019 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved

Reach Jacob Smith at (740) 353-3101 ext. 1930, by email at jsmith@aimmediamidwest.com, or on Twitter @JacobSmithPDT © 2019 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved