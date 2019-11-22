Northwest’s Newman signs with SSU

MCDERMOTT – At her signing ceremony Friday afternoon, Northwest senior Addisyn Newman signed her letter of intent to join the Shawnee State University softball program beginning in the spring of 2021.

In doing so, Newman became the third Scioto County senior to sign her LOI to join the Bears softball program in the last two weeks, following in the footsteps of Notre Dame’s Cassie Schaefer and Wheelersburg’s Brittani Wolfenbarker.

“It means a lot,” Newman said. “I’ve played with Cassie and Brittani in previous years, and it’s just going to be a great thing to be able to play with them again and formulate an even tighter bond than where we left off.”

When it came down to deciding where she would attend to further her athletic career, Newman admitted it was the closeness and familiarity that came with SSU that ultimately led her to becoming a Bear.

“Just being at home,” Newman said. “Being able to get a degree from staying at home with my family was huge for me.”

Upon enrolling at Shawnee State, Newman plans on majoring in early childhood education.

In the softball diamond, early indications from the SSU coaching staff have Newman slated as a third baseman upon joining the team.

“I feel like it’ll change a little bit, but not a lot,” Newman said of transitioning to the next level. “I’m already at the level that I feel like I need to be at. I just want to improve and get a little bit farther along.”

Before graduation from Northwest this spring, however, Newman hopes to continue setting an example for herself, her teammates and others to follow.

“I’m happy to accomplish a lot of major goals that I’ve had so far,” Newman said. “I just want to continue to improve in all facets while helping improve the program by playing my role in a team setting. I hope to set a great example and be a role model for the younger kids around the Northwest community so that they have the same experience that I have had in the game of softball.”

Northwest senior Addisyn Newman (center seated) signed her letter of intent to join the Shawnee State University softball program beginning in the spring of ‘21. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2019/11/web1_Addi-Newman-pic.jpg Northwest senior Addisyn Newman (center seated) signed her letter of intent to join the Shawnee State University softball program beginning in the spring of ‘21. Jacob Smith | Daily Times

By Jacob Smith jsmith@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Jacob Smith at (740) 353-3101 ext. 1930, by email at jsmith@aimmediamidwest.com, or on Twitter @JacobSmithPDT

