SOC Boys Preview schedule

The Southern Ohio Conference’s boys basketball teams will meet at South Webster High School Friday, November 22nd beginning at 5 p.m. for the annual SOC boys basketball preview scrimmages. Below is the schedule of games in order. Teams will be warming up in the Jr. High Gym meaning time between games will be limited:
South Webster vs. Symmes Valley – 5:00 p.m.
Green vs. Northwest
Wheelersburg vs. Glenwood
West vs. Clay
Minford vs. Notre Dame
Waverly vs. South Webster JV
Eastern vs. East
Oak Hill vs. Western
Valley vs. Ironton St. Joe