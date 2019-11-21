SOC Boys Preview schedule

The Southern Ohio Conference’s boys basketball teams will meet at South Webster High School Friday, November 22nd beginning at 5 p.m. for the annual SOC boys basketball preview scrimmages. Below is the schedule of games in order. Teams will be warming up in the Jr. High Gym meaning time between games will be limited:

South Webster vs. Symmes Valley – 5:00 p.m.

Green vs. Northwest

Wheelersburg vs. Glenwood

West vs. Clay

Minford vs. Notre Dame

Waverly vs. South Webster JV

Eastern vs. East

Oak Hill vs. Western

Valley vs. Ironton St. Joe