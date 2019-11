Matthews leads all-SOC honorees

PORTSMOUTH – Thursday morning, the Southern Ohio Conference released their all-SOC football teams for SOC Divisions I and II, as well as those individual accolades awarded to standout performers on their field of play.

SOC II

Offensive Player of the Year – Payton Shoemaker, Waverly

Defensive Player of the Year – Makya Matthews, Wheelersburg

Co-Lineman of the Year – Levi Warren, Minford & Gavin Welch, Wheelersburg

Coach of the Year – Rob Woodward, Wheelersburg

All-SOC II First Team Wheelersburg – Makya Matthews, Evan Horsley, Gavin Welch, Blake Richardson, Brady Warner, Hunter Ruby, Gage Adkins, Kaleb Johnson Waverly – Payton Shoemaker, Haydn Shanks, Will Futhey, Spencer Pollard, Ezekiel Brown Oak Hill – Keaton Potter, Triston Diltz, Flint Barger, Austin Campbell Minford – Ty Wiget, Levi Warren, Elijah Vogelsong-Lewis Valley – Connor Fell, Mason Zaler West – William Journey

All-SOC II Second Team Wheelersburg – Luke Miller, Ethan Goode, Adam Vastine Waverly – Grayson Diener, Zack Brown, Andrew Welch Oak Hill – Conor Dickens, Noah Donley Minford – Matthew Risner, Drew Skaggs Valley – Levi Williams West – Joe Igaz, Luke Bradford

SOC I

Offensive Player of the Year – Josh Ferguson, Symmes Valley

Tri-Defensive Players of the Year – Caleb Mullens, Symmes Valley; Braidan Haney, East; Logan Clemmons, Eastern

Lineman of the Year – Gavin Yates, Symmes Valley

Coach of the Year – Rusty Webb, Symmes Valley

All-SOC I First Team Symmes Valley – Jack Leith, Josh Ferguson, Caleb Mullens, Gavin Yates, Tanner McComas, Ethan Patterson, Luke Leith, Kayson Adkins Northwest – Caleb Crabtree, Brayden Campbell, Nathan Rivers, Timmy Emmons, Evan Lintz Eastern – Logan Clemmons, Dillion Mattox, Tyler Hanshaw, Kyle Beasley Green – Trevor Darnell, Seth Imes, Ethan Huffman East – Braidan Haney, Chase Coyle Notre Dame – Logan Emnett

All-SOC I Second Team Symmes Valley – Christian Gilbert, Eli Patterson, Nick Strow Northwest – Kaden Zumbro, Andrew Hyland, Billy Crabtree Eastern – Devon Conley, Jake Tribby Green – Caleb Derifield, Mason Hensley East – Austin Smith Notre Dame – Jake McGuire, Austin Vaughters

Wheelersburg senior Makya Matthews (29) was named the Southern Ohio Conference Division II Defensive Player of the Year for the second consecutive season. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2019/11/web1_Makya-Matthews-_-DPOY.jpg Wheelersburg senior Makya Matthews (29) was named the Southern Ohio Conference Division II Defensive Player of the Year for the second consecutive season. Courtesy of Terry Stevenson

© 2019 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved

