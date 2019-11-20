No. 11 SSU WBB to host Miami-Hamilton

The women’s basketball program at Shawnee State will attempt to obtain its eighth consecutive victory in as many games to start the 2019 season when the Bears take on Miami-Hamilton in a 2 p.m. contest on Saturday evening at Waller Gymnasium in Portsmouth.

Shawnee State, who will enter the affair coming off a huge 82-74 victory over No. 13-ranked Talladega College, is ranked third in the country in scoring offense (93.8), fourth in the country in scoring margin (37.9), total steals (115), and total scoring offense (657), and fifth in the NAIA in steals per game (16.5) and total assists (126). The 11th-ranked Bears also are seventh in turnover margin (12.7) and 10th in field goal percentage (47.6).

Brandie Snow and Bailey Cummins, who combined for 43 points, 15 assists, and 14 rebounds in Monday evening’s victory over Talladega, have made the Bailey and Brandie Show more than a one-game affair.

The pair not only lead the team in scoring (Bailey, 16.7 and Brandie, 16.4), but are the team’s top two assists leaders, as Cummins is averaging 6.7 assists per affair while Snow is averaging 3.1 herself, and the unit’s top-two leaders in steals, with Snow averaging a national-best 5.9 steals per game and Cummins adding in 2.1 swipes per bout. The dynamic duo have combined to make 83 of their 164 attempts from the field en route to posting a 50.6 shooting percentage, and Cummins is second nationally in total assists (47) and third in assists per game.

Behind them, balance, and strong defensive play from the 11th-ranked Bears, has been critical.

In addition to Marnae Holland and Anyia Pride averaging in double-figures (11 points and 10.6 points per game) while shooting 53.1 and 62.6 percent from the floor, five additional players behind them are averaging at least five points per game, including Natalie Zuchowski, Hagen Schaefer, Sydney King, Leah Wingeier, and Carson Roney.

Defensively, the Bears, along with their top-10 rankings in steals, steals per game, and turnover margin, are also 10th in in total defensive rebounds per game (31.3), 24th in points allowed per game (56), 25th in blocks per game (3.3), and 41st in defensive field goal percentage (35.8 percent).

