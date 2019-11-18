SSU softball to hold spring prospect camp

The softball program at Shawnee State University, led by head coach Steve Whittaker, will be holding its Spring 2020 Camp on Saturday, Feb. 22 inside the James A. Rhoads Athletic Center for position players as well as pitchers and catchers who are interested in playing inside the softball program at SSU, as announced by Whittaker on Monday.

The pitchers and catchers, who will go through the first session, will participate from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., while players at the additional seven field positions will begin play from 3:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.

An open house will also be held that day for interested players, with a 12 p.m. session for pitchers and catchers who wish to take a tour of campus and a 2:30 p.m. session for the remaining players who wish to do the same.

Campers who attend the weekend festivities will receive a free t-shirt.

For more information, contact Shawnee State head softball coach Steve Whittaker at (740) 351-3691 or (740) 352-1822. Whittaker can also be emailed at swhittaker@shawnee.edu.

For more information about SSU Bears Athletics, visit www.ssubears.com or visit the Twitter and Facebook pages at https://twitter.com/SSUBears and https://www.facebook.com/SSUBears.

FORM for 2020 Spring Prospect Camp: http://www.ssubears.com/SIDHelp/form/50.php