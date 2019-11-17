Brickey signs with Walsh University

LUCASVILLE – Valley senior Jacob Brickey signed his letter of intent to continue his field career at Walsh University in North Canton, Ohio at a signing ceremony Friday afternoon at Valley High School in Lucasville.

“It’s pretty awesome, it’s not every day someone gets the opportunity to continue at the college level,” Brickey said at his signing. “I’ve been working with coaches for at least an hour a day for three-and-a-half, four years. It’s taken a lot of time and hark work to have gotten to this point.”

Walsh University competes at the NCAA Division II level while also competing alongside twelve fellow members of the Great Midwest Athletic Conference.

During his junior season of field, Brickey qualified for his first OHSAA state track and field meet by finishing second at regionals in shot put with a distance of 53-07, a personal record. Brickey also competed at the regional level in discus, but did not qualify for the state meet for discus.

At the state meet, Brickey’s final shot put throw with a distance of 52-8.5 placed the Valley senior in seventh at the state meet, good enough for a podium finish in his first year at the event.

“Getting to qualify for the state meet last year great,” Brickey said. “The atmosphere was awesome, to be able to qualify and compete against those athletes was great.”

Brickey plans on studying pre-physical therapy while attending undergraduate school at Walsh University.

Before he looks onward, however, his senior season of field and another hopeful trip to the OHSAA’s state meet looms in the spring.

“Hopefully I’ll be able to make it back and place first or second at state this coming spring,” Brickey said.

