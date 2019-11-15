Jennings signs with Bluffton Univ.

WHEELERSBURG – During her signing ceremony Thursday evening, Wheelersburg senior Jordan Jennings signed her letter of intent to join the Bluffton University women’s soccer team beginning in the fall of 2020.

“It feels great to be able to do it,” Jennings said of her signing with Bluffton. “It’s an exciting time, and it’s something I’ve wanted to do for a long time. I went on a couple visits before, but Bluffton felt like home. It’s small-town, everyone is really nice and friendly, I couldn’t ask for anything more.”

During her time on the pitch for the Wheelersburg Lady Pirates, Jennings was a part of three Division III district champion teams (2016-18) and a Division II sectional runner-up team during her senior season.

Jennings was an all-district honorable mention during her senior season for the Lady Pirates while also earning first team all-SOC honors during each of her junior and senior seasons.

“Being a Lady Pirate is something I’ll always be grateful for,” Jennings said. “Not too many kids get the chance to be on the teams that I was able to be on, so I feel lucky for that.”

While enrolled at Bluffton, Jennings plans to major in speech pathology.

While Thursday’s signing signals a new chapter in her life and career, Jennings acknowledged she wouldn’t be where she is today without the support of those friends, family members, and coaches who attended Thursday’s ceremony.

“It means everything to have them here to support me,” Jennings said. “I love every single one of them.”

By Jacob Smith jsmith@aimmediamidwest.com

By Jacob Smith jsmith@aimmediamidwest.com

