Wolfenbarker signs with SSU

WHEELERSBURG – After her teammates’ signing Tuesday, a second future Bear made it official she would be attending Shawnee State University to play softball following her high school graduation this spring.

Brittani Wolfenbarker, a senior at Wheelersburg High School, followed in future teammate Cassie Schaefer’s footsteps by signing her letter of intent to join the SSU softball program at her signing ceremony Thursday evening.

“I’ve been wanting to play college softball for quite a while,” Wolfenbarker said. “The thought of staying home, being able to go to Shawnee with the programs I wanted to study, and the softball program is great. I love the campus, I’m really excited to start there.”

Prior to enrolling at Wheelersburg for her senior year, Wolfenbarker starred in the diamond for Minford by earning all-district honors during each of her sophomore and junior seasons. Wolfenbarker was also a member of the Falcons 2018 district champion basketball team as a three-year basketball and soccer player.

Wolfenbarker was a starter for the Lady Pirates soccer team that finished as Division II sectional runner-up after a loss to Fairfield Union.

Wolfenbarker’s joining the SSU softball program was preceded by her father, Wayne, being hired as an assistant under fifth-year head coach Steve Whittaker.

“Starting with soccer open fields during the summer, everyone here (at Wheelersburg) has accepted me as one of their own from day one,” Wolfenbarker said. “Everyone has made me feel so welcome, it’s been a great start to my senior year.”

Upon graduation from Wheelersburg, Wolfenbarker is considering biology, nursing, and education among the areas of studying interest once she enrolls at SSU next year.

But before her graduation as a Pirate next May, Wolfenbarker and the Lady Pirates basketball team coached by Dusty Spradlin and the Lady Pirates softball team coached by Teresa Ruby have unfinished business on the court and diamond respectively.

“Basketball’s going really well so far, we’re all ready for the season to start. I think we’ll have a really successful year this year,” Wolfenbarker continued. “In softball, last year’s seniors are a big role to fill with pitching and in the outfield, but I think with the talent we have coming back and our underclassman and myself, I think we’ll still have a really successful year.”

© 2019 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved

