SOC girl’s basketball preview schedule

The Southern Ohio Conference’s girl’s basketball teams will meet at Northwest High School Friday, November 15th beginning at 5 p.m. for the annual SOC girl’s basketball preview scrimmages. Below is the schedule of games:

South Webster vs. Western – 5:00 p.m.

Northwest vs. Notre Dame – 5:40 p.m.

Northwest (JV) vs. Valley – 6:20 p.m.

Oak Hill vs. Ironton St. Joe – 7:00 p.m.

Waverly vs. Green – 7:40 p.m.

Wheelersburg vs. Glenwood – 8:20 p.m.

Eastern vs. East – 9:00 p.m.

Minford vs. Symmes Valley – 9:40 p.m.

West vs. Clay – 10:20 p.m.