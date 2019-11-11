OSSCA releases all-Ohio honors

COLUMBUS – With the conclusion of the OHSAA’s State Soccer Tournament this weekend at MAPFRE Stadium in Columbus, the Ohio Scholastic Soccer Coaches Association released their all-Ohio team and individual honors for the 2019 season.

In the Division III ranks, Wheelersburg junior Aaron Jolly was named all-Ohio first team after being the Pirates leading goal scorer during his junior season. Jolly’s efforts helped lead Wheelersburg to their second straight outright SOC II title, as well as a district runner-up bid.

Minford senior mid-fielder Adam Cordle was named all-Ohio second team while helping aid the Falcons to a sectional title as well as a third place finish in the SOC II race.

South Webster senior Gabe Ruth was named all-Ohio second team in Division III after helping the Jeeps to their fourth consecutive district title and a second place finish in the Jeeps first season competing in SOC II.

Clay senior Bryce Toomire joined Cordle and Ruth on the all-Ohio second team thanks to a fantastic senior year which saw Toomire tie a state record for most consecutive goals in a game (9), as well as break Clay’s single season scoring record and career scoring record.

Valley senior Cameron Phillips was named to the all-Ohio second team after helping lead the Indians to a third straight sectional title.

In girls soccer, Wheelersburg senior goal keeper Morgan Bivens was named to the Division II all-Ohio second team during the Pirates first season as a Division II program. During her senior season, Bivens’ Pirates finished 14-3-1 with a season-ending loss to top seeded Fairfield Union.

Waverly’s Loren Moran was also named to the Division II all-Ohio second team.

To view a full list of the OSSCA’s all-Ohio honors, visit the following link: https://t.co/k21qAiWxZT?amp=1

By Jacob Smith jsmith@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Jacob Smith at (740) 353-3101 ext. 1930, by email at jsmith@aimmediamidwest.com, or on Twitter @JacobSmithPDT © 2019 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved

