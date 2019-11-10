Cummins reaches 500 assists as SSU throttles UC-Clermont

The women’s basketball program at Shawnee State made quick work of Cincinnati-Clermont on Saturday afternoon as Shawnee State put five players in double-figures and celebrated the 500th assist of Bailey Cummins’ career in the Bears’ 106-39 triumph over the Cougars on Saturday afternoon in Portsmouth.

SSU, who moved to 5-0 on the season with the 67-point victory, jumped out to a 32-10 lead after a quarter of play and never looked back from there en route to a victory where the Bears put 11 of the 12 players who dressed in the scoring column on Saturday.

Cummins, who finished with 11 points, five assists, and three steals on 4-of-9 shooting from the floor, didn’t turn the ball over a single time in 19 minutes of game action — and allowed SSU to accumulate a positive assist-to-turnover ratio as the Bears collected 27 assists to just 15 turnovers for the contest. Shawnee State also shot 42-of-86 for the contest — and 26-of-43 in the first half — in the easy victory behind the heady point guard’s distribution.

For her career, Cummins is now up to 1,348 points, 500 assists, and 150 steals for her career. The senior from Brooksville, Ky. is on pace to have career-best averages in points (14.4), assists (5.8) and field goal percentage (51.3) while matching her career-best in steals (1.8) for the 2019-20 season.

Behind Cummins, six additional players benefited from the positive on-ball movement as Brandie Snow, Natalie Zuchowski, Anyia Pride, Hagen Schaefer, Leah Wingeier, and Alex Ochman all shot at least 55 percent or better from the field.

Snow, who went 6-of-9 from the floor and 3-of-5 from beyond the arc, needed just 16 minutes to post 17 tallies. The sophomore also matched a team-high with seven rebounds and posted four assists in her final statline. Schaefer, who scored a season-high 16 points, went 5-of-9 from the field and 4-of-7 from distance en route to an outstanding effort where the junior needed only 12 minutes to accumulate those statistics.

Defensively, Shawnee State set the tone by collecting 19 steals and eight blocks for the contest, while forcing Cincinnati-Clermont into 33 turnovers as a unit. The Cougars also collected just six assists as a team on the evening, which forced Cincinnati-Clermont into a 16-of-59 shooting mark from the floor (27.1 percent) and a 2-of-16 mark from the free throw line (12.5 percent).

The forwards on the Bears’ roster helped to provide much of that defensive production, as Zuchowski and Wingeier came off of the bench to supply 14 points apiece and combine for 28 points and 13 rebounds on a stout 13-of-17 shooting mark between the two in just 12 and 11 minutes of game action, respectively, while Pride (eight points, five rebounds, two blocks, 4-of-6 shooting) and Ochman (six points, six steals, 3-of-5 shooting) played with exceptional energy throughout the evening.

Bethany Mackin, who finished with eight assists, six steals, and six rebounds, and two blocks also filled up the stat sheet on the evening en route to a season-high 29 minutes, while Carson Roney (seven rebounds, five points) and Sydney King (seven rebounds, six points) also put together strong minutes on the floor. Evelyn Oktavec added in the game’s remaining six tallies.

With the victory, the Bears (5-0) will turn their attention to a critical showdown against No. 13-ranked Talladega (Ala.) on Monday, Nov. 18 at Waller Gymnasium. Game time will commence at 6 p.m.

