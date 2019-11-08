SSU WBB to host UC-Clermont Saturday

Fresh off a 4-0 start to the season, the Shawnee State women’s basketball team will return home to face an in-state opponent as the Bears will take on Cincinnati-Clermont in a nonconference contest that is slated for Saturday, Nov. 9 at 2 p.m. inside the friendly confines of Waller Gymnasium.

Shawnee State, who has won each of its four affairs by at least 18 points or more — and three of its four bouts by a whopping 31 points or greater — has put five players in double-figures over the course of the the 2019-20 season, as the quintet of Brandie Snow, Bailey Cummins, Marnae Holland, Anyia Pride, and Natalie Zuchowski are all averaging at least 11.5 points or more during the course of the year.

Snow, who has been exceptional as a defensive pest, is averaging a team-high 15.8 points and eight steals per contest while also adding in 5.8 rebounds per bout for Shawnee State. The sophomore guard, at this point in time, is also shooting 46.5 percent from the floor and has made 19 of her 20 free throws en route to a 95 percent clip from the charity stripe, which would set a single-season percentage record for SSU if Snow can even maintain a mark above the 90 percent clip that Whitney Williams put together during the 2009-10 season — unless Cummins bests her average.

Cummins, who is averaging 15.3 points, six assists, and 3.5 rebounds per affair, has only committed five turnovers all year, and, as a result, has an assist-to-turnover ratio well beyond a three-to-one average, while Holland, who is notching 15 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 1.5 steals per contest, is shooting 57.1 percent from the field. The former is a perfect 9-for-9 from the charity stripe while the latter is a strong 17-of-23 from the foul line for a 73.7 percent mark. Pride’s 12.8 points on 64.7 percent shooting in less than 17 minutes, along with Zuchowski’s 11.5 points in 12.3 minutes of game action, have been huge as the Bears have showcased excellent spurts of low-post offensive ability throughout the early portion of the 2019-20 season.

The Bears, whose contest against UC-Clermont begins a stretch where Shawnee State plays eight of their next 11 contests at home, will have the Notre Dame girls basketball program inside the Waller Gymnasium confines as special guests to the university’s women’s basketball program on Saturday.

The Lady Titans have put together their best run in program history over the past five seasons, going an incredible 112-14 overall with two consecutive Division IV Southeast District Championships — the school’s first two such titles in the history of the girls basketball program — and have gone 52-0 in Southern Ohio Conference-I (SOC I) action over the past four years. Former Notre Dame alum and current SSU junior Hagen Schaefer, who celebrated her 21st birthday on Thursday, was a part of 63 of those 112 victories and two of the four undefeated runs through its SOC I counterparts.

