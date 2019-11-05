Ohio HS football AP Poll, Nov. 4th

Teams from the Southeast District are in BOLD.

DIVISION I

1, Mentor (17) 10-0 171

2, Lakewood St. Edward 9-1 136

3, Pickerington Central 9-1 111

4, Cincinnati Colerain 9-1 108

5, Springfield 9-1 93

6, Cincinnati St. Xavier (1) 8-2 75

7, Powell Olentangy Liberty 9-1 72

(tie) Fairfield 9-1 72

9, Cincinnati Elder 8-2 48

10, Toledo Whitmer 9-1 34

Others receiving 12 or more points: Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 22. Springboro 21.

DIVISION II

1, Massillon Washington (10) 10-0 156

2, Toledo Central Catholic (4) 10-0 131

3, Akron Hoban (3) 9-1 122

4, Avon 10-0 99

(tie) Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 10-0 99

6, Cincinnati La Salle (1) 8-2 93

7, Cincinnati Turpin 10-0 86

8, Mayfield 10-0 71

9, Harrison 9-1 28

10, Xenia 9-1 26

Others receiving 12 or more points: Avon Lake 21. Cincinnati Winton Woods 14.

DIVISION III

1, Columbus Bishop Hartley (10) 9-1 150

2, Plain City Jonathan Alder (5) 10-0 138

3, Aurora (1) 10-0 122

4, Streetsboro 10-0 103

5, New Philadelphia 9-1 78

6, Jackson (1) 10-0 69

7, Trotwood-Madison 7-3 46

8, Dayton Chaminade Julienne 8-2 45

9, Mansfield 9-1 43

10, Wapakoneta (1) 9-1 32

Others receiving 12 or more points: Franklin 24. Chagrin Falls Kenston 22. Norwalk 20. Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary 19. Chardon 18. Granville 12.

DIVISION IV

1, Cincinnati Wyoming (15) 10-0 171

2, Perry (3) 10-0 134

3, Clarksville Clinton-Massie 9-1 131

4, Newark Licking Valley 10-0 127

5, Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 9-1 86

6, Waynesville 9-1 74

7, Wintersville Indian Creek 9-1 51

8, LaGrange Keystone 9-1 45

9, St. Bernard Roger Bacon 9-1 30

10, Cincinnati Indian Hill 8-2 29

Others receiving 12 or more points: Kenton 28. Poland Seminary 19. Germantown Valley View 17. Waverly 12. Gallipolis Gallia Academy 12.

DIVISION V

1, Kirtland (17) 10-0 179

2, West Lafayette Ridgewood 10-0 132

3, Oak Harbor 10-0 114

4, Pemberville Eastwood 10-0 110

5, Ironton (1) 9-1 103

6, Orrville 9-1 91

7, West Liberty-Salem 9-1 61

8, West Jefferson 9-1 53

9, Cincinnati Taft 9-1 33

10, Findlay Liberty-Benton 9-1 18

Others receiving 12 or more points: Garrettsville Garfield 17. Springfield Shawnee 16.

DIVISION VI

1, Anna (11) 9-1 144

2, New Middletown Springfield (3) 10-0 131

3, Glouster Trimble (3) 10-0 110

4, Beverly Fort Frye (1) 10-0 101

5, Minster 9-1 94

6, Coldwater 8-2 76

7, Liberty Center 9-1 67

8, Mogadore 9-1 54

9, Lima Central Catholic 9-1 53

10, Chillicothe Southeastern 10-0 41

Others receiving 12 or more points: Howard East Knox 36. Archbold 21. Mechanicsburg 17. Covington 12.

DIVISION VII

1, Maria Stein Marion Local (14) 8-2 162

2, Ft. Loramie 9-1 139

3, Leipsic 9-1 128

4, Canal Winchester Harvest Prep (3) 9-1 122

5, Hamilton New Miami (1) 9-0 104

6, Cleveland Cuyahoga Heights 8-1 95

7, Lucas 8-2 53

8, McComb 8-2 43

9, Norwalk St. Paul 8-2 34

10, Hamler Patrick Henry 7-3 24

Others receiving 12 or more points: Toronto 16. Willow Wood Symmes Valley 15. New Bremen 13. Cin. College Prep. 12.