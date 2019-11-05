Ohio HS football AP Poll, Nov. 4th

Teams from the Southeast District are in BOLD.
DIVISION I
1, Mentor (17) 10-0 171
2, Lakewood St. Edward 9-1 136
3, Pickerington Central 9-1 111
4, Cincinnati Colerain 9-1 108
5, Springfield 9-1 93
6, Cincinnati St. Xavier (1) 8-2 75
7, Powell Olentangy Liberty 9-1 72
(tie) Fairfield 9-1 72
9, Cincinnati Elder 8-2 48
10, Toledo Whitmer 9-1 34
Others receiving 12 or more points: Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 22. Springboro 21.
DIVISION II
1, Massillon Washington (10) 10-0 156
2, Toledo Central Catholic (4) 10-0 131
3, Akron Hoban (3) 9-1 122
4, Avon 10-0 99
(tie) Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 10-0 99
6, Cincinnati La Salle (1) 8-2 93
7, Cincinnati Turpin 10-0 86
8, Mayfield 10-0 71
9, Harrison 9-1 28
10, Xenia 9-1 26
Others receiving 12 or more points: Avon Lake 21. Cincinnati Winton Woods 14.
DIVISION III
1, Columbus Bishop Hartley (10) 9-1 150
2, Plain City Jonathan Alder (5) 10-0 138
3, Aurora (1) 10-0 122
4, Streetsboro 10-0 103
5, New Philadelphia 9-1 78
6, Jackson (1) 10-0 69
7, Trotwood-Madison 7-3 46
8, Dayton Chaminade Julienne 8-2 45
9, Mansfield 9-1 43
10, Wapakoneta (1) 9-1 32
Others receiving 12 or more points: Franklin 24. Chagrin Falls Kenston 22. Norwalk 20. Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary 19. Chardon 18. Granville 12.
DIVISION IV
1, Cincinnati Wyoming (15) 10-0 171
2, Perry (3) 10-0 134
3, Clarksville Clinton-Massie 9-1 131
4, Newark Licking Valley 10-0 127
5, Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 9-1 86
6, Waynesville 9-1 74
7, Wintersville Indian Creek 9-1 51
8, LaGrange Keystone 9-1 45
9, St. Bernard Roger Bacon 9-1 30
10, Cincinnati Indian Hill 8-2 29
Others receiving 12 or more points: Kenton 28. Poland Seminary 19. Germantown Valley View 17. Waverly 12. Gallipolis Gallia Academy 12.
DIVISION V
1, Kirtland (17) 10-0 179
2, West Lafayette Ridgewood 10-0 132
3, Oak Harbor 10-0 114
4, Pemberville Eastwood 10-0 110
5, Ironton (1) 9-1 103
6, Orrville 9-1 91
7, West Liberty-Salem 9-1 61
8, West Jefferson 9-1 53
9, Cincinnati Taft 9-1 33
10, Findlay Liberty-Benton 9-1 18
Others receiving 12 or more points: Garrettsville Garfield 17. Springfield Shawnee 16.
DIVISION VI
1, Anna (11) 9-1 144
2, New Middletown Springfield (3) 10-0 131
3, Glouster Trimble (3) 10-0 110
4, Beverly Fort Frye (1) 10-0 101
5, Minster 9-1 94
6, Coldwater 8-2 76
7, Liberty Center 9-1 67
8, Mogadore 9-1 54
9, Lima Central Catholic 9-1 53
10, Chillicothe Southeastern 10-0 41
Others receiving 12 or more points: Howard East Knox 36. Archbold 21. Mechanicsburg 17. Covington 12.
DIVISION VII
1, Maria Stein Marion Local (14) 8-2 162
2, Ft. Loramie 9-1 139
3, Leipsic 9-1 128
4, Canal Winchester Harvest Prep (3) 9-1 122
5, Hamilton New Miami (1) 9-0 104
6, Cleveland Cuyahoga Heights 8-1 95
7, Lucas 8-2 53
8, McComb 8-2 43
9, Norwalk St. Paul 8-2 34
10, Hamler Patrick Henry 7-3 24
Others receiving 12 or more points: Toronto 16. Willow Wood Symmes Valley 15. New Bremen 13. Cin. College Prep. 12.