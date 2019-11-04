Jeeps run ends in regional finals

CHILLICOTHE – In their Division III regional final, the South Webster Jeeps run through the postseason ended with a 5-0 loss to fifth-ranked Columbus Wellington at Herrnstein Field on the campus of nearby Chillicothe High School, Saturday.

“We faced a really good Wellington team today and they just had too many offensive threats for us to shut down,” Jeeps coach Corey Claxon said following the loss. “I was proud of the way our guys played, we played a pretty good first half with limited chances on offense. They came out firing in the second half and we couldn’t stop their momentum, even though we never gave up. I think our guys realize the caliber of team we faced and I won’t be surprised if Wellington wins it all next week.”

First half goals by Wellington’s Freddie Lin and Eli Dulle helped give the Jaguars a 2-0 lead at the half of their Division III regional final.

Jordan Livits connected with the back of the goal twice in the second half while Jags teammate Zak Ahmed scored once to bring the game’s final score to 5-0.

With the win, Wellington improved to 16-2-3 and will advance to the Division III state semifinals vs. seventh-ranked Tipp City Tippecanoe (21-0-1) this Wednesday at 7 p.m.

In the loss, South Webster fell to 16-4-1, finishing their playoff run in the regional final for just the third time in school history.

Following Saturday’s regional final loss, South Webster will say farewell to six seniors who were a part of four consecutive district titles for the Jeeps soccer program: Braden Martin, Gavin Bennett, Gabe Ruth, Brice Robnett, Cody Brickey, and Hunter Wagner.

“There’s a lot of talent in this senior class,” Claxon said. “They’ve worked hard, they absolutely love playing soccer, and I think that’s what has made us successful. Getting four district titles in a row is so difficult to do. They’ve had a part in that each year, and especially this year. Either carrying us in goals, protecting our back line, in all spots of the field they made a difference. We’re going to miss them.”

South Webster senior Gabe Ruth dribbles during the Jeeps Division III regional final vs. Cols. Wellington. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2019/11/web1_IMG_9353.jpg South Webster senior Gabe Ruth dribbles during the Jeeps Division III regional final vs. Cols. Wellington. Jacob Smith | Daily Times

Fall 5-0 to Cols. Wellington

By Jacob Smith jsmith@aimmediamidwest.com

