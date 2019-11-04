OHSVCA all-Ohio honors

PORTSMOUTH – Sunday afternoon, the Ohio High School Volleyball Coaches Association released their 2019 all-Ohio honorees. Four players from Scioto County were chosen for this prestigious honor.

Players from Southeast District are in BOLD.

Division III First Team Taylor Alt – Ottawa-Glandorf Maddy Bilinovic – Independence Samantha Canner – Buckeye Trail Lauren Gilliland – Coldwater Alli McQuay – Wheelersburg Kim Miller – Hiland MaKenna Schafer – Huron Hannah Warrington – Liberty-Benton

Division III Second Team Brenna Auer – Crestview Isabella Granger – Liberty-Benton Katelyn Grimes – Cincinnati Hills Christian Academy Kayla Hardy – Galion Taylor Keeran – Galion JayLynn Mcclarrren – Cambridge Madison Yoder – Hiland Lindsey Winner – Versailles

Division III Third Team Kyleigh Bonnette – Cardington-Lincoln Samantha Comer – Galion Kenedi Goon – Crestview Skylar Hice – Southeastern Kelly Hoffman – Crestwood Arora Levengood – Tusky Valley Georgi Moody – Huron Hannah Wickline – Cardington-Lincoln

Division III Honorable Mention Katie Alig – Coldwater Mckenzie Andrix – Johnstown Monroe Kylee Barney – Wheelersburg Mallory Bergan – Wheelersburg Journey Blevins – North Union Kelsey Boesart – Fredericktown Alex Burton – West Liberty-Salem Cassidy Crawford – Willard Claire Eiden – Ottawa Glandorf Sydney Gerken – Tinora

Division III Coach of the Year – Allen Perry, Wheelersburg

Division IV First Team Hannah Bruns – St. Henry Paige Fortkamp – Fort Recovery Camryn Hedrick – Monroeville Mckenzie Hoelscher – Fort Loramie Zoe Meyer -Calvert Claire Pape – New Bremen Macy Puthoff – New Bremen Addy Vaughn – St. Henry

Division IV Second Team Kylee Brooks – Monroeville Lexi Evak – Buckeye Central Lexi Gregory – Crestview Megan Hammersmith – St. Paul Alexa Konkle – Mohawk Olivia Lucia – Lehman Catholic Alana Pohlman – Marion Local Lyssi Snouffer – Delaware Christian

Division IV Third Team Corina Conley – Franklin Monroe Carly Fledderjohann – New Knoxville Kaitlyn Kirian – New Riegel Taylor Paul – New Bremen Whitley Rammel – Fort Recovery Kelsey Shoup – Dalton Kennedy Stang – St. Paul Emma White – Calvert