OHSVCA all-Ohio honors

PORTSMOUTH – Sunday afternoon, the Ohio High School Volleyball Coaches Association released their 2019 all-Ohio honorees. Four players from Scioto County were chosen for this prestigious honor.
Players from Southeast District are in BOLD.
|Division III First Team
|Taylor Alt – Ottawa-Glandorf
|Maddy Bilinovic – Independence
|Samantha Canner – Buckeye Trail
|Lauren Gilliland – Coldwater
|Alli McQuay – Wheelersburg
|Kim Miller – Hiland
|MaKenna Schafer – Huron
|Hannah Warrington – Liberty-Benton
|Division III Second Team
|Brenna Auer – Crestview
|Isabella Granger – Liberty-Benton
|Katelyn Grimes – Cincinnati Hills Christian Academy
|Kayla Hardy – Galion
|Taylor Keeran – Galion
|JayLynn Mcclarrren – Cambridge
|Madison Yoder – Hiland
|Lindsey Winner – Versailles
|Division III Third Team
|Kyleigh Bonnette – Cardington-Lincoln
|Samantha Comer – Galion
|Kenedi Goon – Crestview
|Skylar Hice – Southeastern
|Kelly Hoffman – Crestwood
|Arora Levengood – Tusky Valley
|Georgi Moody – Huron
|Hannah Wickline – Cardington-Lincoln
|Division III Honorable Mention
|Katie Alig – Coldwater
|Mckenzie Andrix – Johnstown Monroe
|Kylee Barney – Wheelersburg
|Mallory Bergan – Wheelersburg
|Journey Blevins – North Union
|Kelsey Boesart – Fredericktown
|Alex Burton – West Liberty-Salem
|Cassidy Crawford – Willard
|Claire Eiden – Ottawa Glandorf
|Sydney Gerken – Tinora
Division III Coach of the Year – Allen Perry, Wheelersburg
|Division IV First Team
|Hannah Bruns – St. Henry
|Paige Fortkamp – Fort Recovery
|Camryn Hedrick – Monroeville
|Mckenzie Hoelscher – Fort Loramie
|Zoe Meyer -Calvert
|Claire Pape – New Bremen
|Macy Puthoff – New Bremen
|Addy Vaughn – St. Henry
|Division IV Second Team
|Kylee Brooks – Monroeville
|Lexi Evak – Buckeye Central
|Lexi Gregory – Crestview
|Megan Hammersmith – St. Paul
|Alexa Konkle – Mohawk
|Olivia Lucia – Lehman Catholic
|Alana Pohlman – Marion Local
|Lyssi Snouffer – Delaware Christian
|Division IV Third Team
|Corina Conley – Franklin Monroe
|Carly Fledderjohann – New Knoxville
|Kaitlyn Kirian – New Riegel
|Taylor Paul – New Bremen
|Whitley Rammel – Fort Recovery
|Kelsey Shoup – Dalton
|Kennedy Stang – St. Paul
|Emma White – Calvert
|Division IV Honorable Mention
|Brennah Arnold – Dalton
|Emily Baker – Troy Christian
|Belle Cable – Franklin Monroe
|Bailey Gregory – Crestview
|Carigan Haggy – Western
|Lyndle Hazelton – Leipsic
|Maya Maurer – Fort Loramie
|Lauren McFarland – Lehman Catholic
|Marrisa Meiring – Fort Loramie
|Lea Pessell – Arcadia
|Liz Scheckelhoff – Leipsic
|Ashley Scott – Russia
|Kinsey Thobe – Marion Local
|Nora Vaughn – St. Henry
|Jaelyn Warnock – Clay
|Deja Wells – Jackson Center