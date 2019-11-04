Posted on by

OHSVCA all-Ohio honors


PORTSMOUTH – Sunday afternoon, the Ohio High School Volleyball Coaches Association released their 2019 all-Ohio honorees. Four players from Scioto County were chosen for this prestigious honor.

Players from Southeast District are in BOLD.

Division III First Team
Taylor Alt – Ottawa-Glandorf
Maddy Bilinovic – Independence
Samantha Canner – Buckeye Trail
Lauren Gilliland – Coldwater
Alli McQuay – Wheelersburg
Kim Miller – Hiland
MaKenna Schafer – Huron
Hannah Warrington – Liberty-Benton
Division III Second Team
Brenna Auer – Crestview
Isabella Granger – Liberty-Benton
Katelyn Grimes – Cincinnati Hills Christian Academy
Kayla Hardy – Galion
Taylor Keeran – Galion
JayLynn Mcclarrren – Cambridge
Madison Yoder – Hiland
Lindsey Winner – Versailles
Division III Third Team
Kyleigh Bonnette – Cardington-Lincoln
Samantha Comer – Galion
Kenedi Goon – Crestview
Skylar Hice – Southeastern
Kelly Hoffman – Crestwood
Arora Levengood – Tusky Valley
Georgi Moody – Huron
Hannah Wickline – Cardington-Lincoln
Division III Honorable Mention
Katie Alig – Coldwater
Mckenzie Andrix – Johnstown Monroe
Kylee Barney – Wheelersburg
Mallory Bergan – Wheelersburg
Journey Blevins – North Union
Kelsey Boesart – Fredericktown
Alex Burton – West Liberty-Salem
Cassidy Crawford – Willard
Claire Eiden – Ottawa Glandorf
Sydney Gerken – Tinora

Division III Coach of the Year – Allen Perry, Wheelersburg

Division IV First Team
Hannah Bruns – St. Henry
Paige Fortkamp – Fort Recovery
Camryn Hedrick – Monroeville
Mckenzie Hoelscher – Fort Loramie
Zoe Meyer -Calvert
Claire Pape – New Bremen
Macy Puthoff – New Bremen
Addy Vaughn – St. Henry
Division IV Second Team
Kylee Brooks – Monroeville
Lexi Evak – Buckeye Central
Lexi Gregory – Crestview
Megan Hammersmith – St. Paul
Alexa Konkle – Mohawk
Olivia Lucia – Lehman Catholic
Alana Pohlman – Marion Local
Lyssi Snouffer – Delaware Christian
Division IV Third Team
Corina Conley – Franklin Monroe
Carly Fledderjohann – New Knoxville
Kaitlyn Kirian – New Riegel
Taylor Paul – New Bremen
Whitley Rammel – Fort Recovery
Kelsey Shoup – Dalton
Kennedy Stang – St. Paul
Emma White – Calvert
Division IV Honorable Mention
Brennah Arnold – Dalton
Emily Baker – Troy Christian
Belle Cable – Franklin Monroe
Bailey Gregory – Crestview
Carigan Haggy – Western
Lyndle Hazelton – Leipsic
Maya Maurer – Fort Loramie
Lauren McFarland – Lehman Catholic
Marrisa Meiring – Fort Loramie
Lea Pessell – Arcadia
Liz Scheckelhoff – Leipsic
Ashley Scott – Russia
Kinsey Thobe – Marion Local
Nora Vaughn – St. Henry
Jaelyn Warnock – Clay
Deja Wells – Jackson Center