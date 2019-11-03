Pirates win 6th straight SOC, down West

WHEELERSBURG – In their march to their sixth straight outright SOC II championship, the Wheelersburg Pirates successfully defended their title by defeating conference rival West 41-7 at Ed Miller Stadium.

Friday’s win over the Senators improved Wheelersburg’s record to 7-3 (5-0 SOC II) as the Pirates did indeed clinch their sixth straight outright SOC II championship.

In the loss, West dropped to 2-8 (0-5 SOC II) to put a cap on their first losing season since 2016 when they finished 3-7 (1-3 SOC II).

After back-to-back postseason appearances in 2017 and ‘18, West also missed qualifying for the OHSAA playoffs for the first time since 2016 this year.

In the win, Wheelersburg quarterback Evan Horsley fnished 7/12 for 154 passing yards and two touchdowns. Horsley also scored on a seven yard rush with 6:07 in the first quarter, his only rush of the night.

Gage Adkins and Makya Matthews were the recipients of one of each of Horsley’s passing touchdowns in the win: Adkins’ for 64 yards and Matthews’ for 61 yards.

Matthews also led the Pirates rushing attack with three carries for 64 yards and one rushing touchdown.

Case Dyer finished Friday’s win over West with six carries for 58 yards.

Adkins also intercepted a West’s Mitchell Irwin pass, returning the ball 49 yards for a Wheelersburg touchdown.

Braxton Sammons finished 2/2 on field goal attempts in the Pirates’ 41-7 win with makes of 35 and 39 yards respectively.

Mitchell Malnar led the Senators in rushing in Friday’s loss with 13 carries for 44 yards and the Senators’ lone rushing score.

With wins and week nine and ten, Wheelersburg clinched a home playoff game for the eighth consecutive year.

The Pirates will host SOC II rival Minford this Saturday, November 9th in a rematch of the Pirates’ 21-20 overtime win at Minford in week six of the regular season.

Kickoff between Wheelersburg and Minford is set for 7 p.m. at Ed Miller Stadium.

Stay tuned for previews and game coverage of each of the opening round playoff games involving Scioto County teams later in the week both online and in our print editions.

Wheelersburg quarterback Evan Horsley is lifted up by fellow senior Ethan Goode during the Pirates’ 41-7 home win over rival West at Ed Miller Stadium. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2019/11/web1_Burg-West-pic.jpg Wheelersburg quarterback Evan Horsley is lifted up by fellow senior Ethan Goode during the Pirates’ 41-7 home win over rival West at Ed Miller Stadium. Courtesy of Terry Stevenson

Staff Report

© 2019 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved

© 2019 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved