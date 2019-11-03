Falcons punch playoff ticket in shutout of Valley

MINFORD – In their annual renewal of the Lucasville-Minford Road Rivalry, the home Minford Falcons shutout the visiting Valley Indians 33-0 to clinch the Falcons first postseason berth in the OHSAA football playoffs since 2012.

Minford’s offense proved too much to handle for Valley during Friday’s shutout win on the Falcons home field, avenging the Indians’ 42-14 home win over Minford a year ago, a result that officially eliminated the Falcons from playoff contention last season.

It was a balanced offensive attack from Minford that helped the Falcons improve their 2019 record to 7-3 with Friday’s win (2-3 SOC II).

Junior quarterback Eliah Vogelsong-Lewis finished Friday’s win over Valley 8/18 for 190 yards and three passing touchdowns while also rushing five times for 51 yards and one rushing touchdown.

Matthew Risner scored the Falcons other offensive touchdown on the ground on a 36-yard scoring tote early in the first quarter.

Drew Skaggs, Tyler Miller, and Ty Wiget each caught a touchdown pass from Vogelsong-Lewis from 44, 11, and 24 yards out respectively.

With the win, Minford clinched the #6 seed in the Division V Region 19 playoff rankings and will travel to Wheelersburg to face the #3 seed Pirates in the regional quarterfinals this Saturday, November 9th.

The week eleven matchup between Wheelersburg and Minford is a rematch of their week six overtime game which saw the Pirates winners 21-20.

Kickoff between Wheelersburg and Minford is scheduled for 7 p.m. at Ed Miller Stadium.

