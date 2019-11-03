Three Scioto County teams playoff bound

PORTSMOUTH — For the third consecutive year, three of Scioto County’s nine football programs will be playing past their 10-game regular-season schedule after clinching berths in the 2019 OHSAA Football Playoffs.

The Wheelersburg Pirates clinched the No. 3 seed in the Division V Region 19 computer-point rankings after finishing the regular season with a 7-3 record (5-0 SOC II).

Since their week-five loss to undefeated Jackson, Wheelersburg finished the regular season on a five-game winning streak to claim its sixth straight outright SOC II championship. During SOC II play, Wheelersburg outscored its conference opponents 201-55.

The Pirates’ No. 3 seed in Division V Region 19 means that for the EIGHTH straight year, Wheelersburg will host its week-11 playoff game at Ed Miller Stadium in Wheelersburg. During their seven previous week-11 home games during this stretch, the Pirates are 6-1 as the higher-seeded team in their region.

Wheelersburg will play host to rival and No. 6 seed Minford (7-3, 2-3 SOC II) in its opening-round regional quarterfinal matchup this Saturday, Nov. 9 at 7 p.m.

The Minford Falcons are making their first playoff appearance since 2012 when they hosted Piketon as a No. 4-seed.

Minford clinched their first postseason berth since 2012 by starting the regular season undefeated at 5-0 and finishing SOC II play with a win over rival Valley, 33-0.

Of course, the game this Saturday between Minford and Wheelersburg is a rematch of their week-six game which saw the Pirates victorious in overtime at Minford 21-20 — after the Falcons’ two-point try was stopped short of the goal line.

This will be the second straight year Wheelersburg will face an SOC II opponent for the second time in a season after the Pirates defeated rival West twice in 2018 by a combined margin of 80-14.

Scioto County’s third postseason bound team is the No. 7 seed in Division V Region 19, the Portsmouth Trojans (8-2, 5-2 OVC).

The Trojans are postseason bound for the second straight year after having a 10-year drought in between playoff appearances (2007-17).

Portsmouth’s well-equipped offense featuring reigning Division V Southeast District Offensive Player of the Year Talyn Parker, talented sophomore quarterback Drew Roe, and senior wide receivers Bryce Wallace and Eric Purdy should create for a highlight-filled opening-round game against #2 West Lafayette Ridgewood (10-0).

Portsmouth will travel to face the Generals of Ridgewood Saturday, Nov. 9 at 7 p.m.

Wheelersburg’s Hunter Ruby with the ball during the Pirates’ 41-7 week ten win over rival West. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2019/11/web1_Wheelersburg-Hunter-Ruby-_-Joey-Shupert.jpg Wheelersburg’s Hunter Ruby with the ball during the Pirates’ 41-7 week ten win over rival West. Courtesy of Joey Shupert

