Three Scioto County teams playoff bound

PORTSMOUTH — For the third consecutive year, three of Scioto County’s nine football programs will be playing past their 10-game regular-season schedule after clinching berths in the 2019 OHSAA Football Playoffs.
The Wheelersburg Pirates clinched the No. 3 seed in the Division V Region 19 computer-point rankings after finishing the regular season with a 7-3 record (5-0 SOC II).
Since their week-five loss to undefeated Jackson, Wheelersburg finished the regular season on a five-game winning streak to claim its sixth straight outright SOC II championship. During SOC II play, Wheelersburg outscored its conference opponents 201-55.
The Pirates’ No. 3 seed in Division V Region 19 means that for the EIGHTH straight year, Wheelersburg will host its week-11 playoff game at Ed Miller Stadium in Wheelersburg. During their seven previous week-11 home games during this stretch, the Pirates are 6-1 as the higher-seeded team in their region.
Wheelersburg will play host to rival and No. 6 seed Minford (7-3, 2-3 SOC II) in its opening-round regional quarterfinal matchup this Saturday, Nov. 9 at 7 p.m.
The Minford Falcons are making their first playoff appearance since 2012 when they hosted Piketon as a No. 4-seed.
Minford clinched their first postseason berth since 2012 by starting the regular season undefeated at 5-0 and finishing SOC II play with a win over rival Valley, 33-0.
Of course, the game this Saturday between Minford and Wheelersburg is a rematch of their week-six game which saw the Pirates victorious in overtime at Minford 21-20 — after the Falcons’ two-point try was stopped short of the goal line.
This will be the second straight year Wheelersburg will face an SOC II opponent for the second time in a season after the Pirates defeated rival West twice in 2018 by a combined margin of 80-14.
Scioto County’s third postseason bound team is the No. 7 seed in Division V Region 19, the Portsmouth Trojans (8-2, 5-2 OVC).
The Trojans are postseason bound for the second straight year after having a 10-year drought in between playoff appearances (2007-17).
Portsmouth’s well-equipped offense featuring reigning Division V Southeast District Offensive Player of the Year Talyn Parker, talented sophomore quarterback Drew Roe, and senior wide receivers Bryce Wallace and Eric Purdy should create for a highlight-filled opening-round game against #2 West Lafayette Ridgewood (10-0).
Portsmouth will travel to face the Generals of Ridgewood Saturday, Nov. 9 at 7 p.m.
Stay tuned for previews and game coverage of each of these opening-round playoff games later in the week — both online and in our print editions.
A full list of the regional quarterfinal games during the first week of the OHSAA playoffs can be found here: https://ohsaa.org/sports/football
Other Southeast District Playoff Games:
Division III Region 11
#3 Jackson vs. #6 Columbus Centennial
#2 Jonathan Alder vs. #7 Thornville Sheridan
Division IV Region 16
#3 Waverly vs. #6 Gallia Academy
Division V Region 19
#1 Ironton vs. #8 Wellston
Division VI Region 21
#4 Trimble vs. #5 Salineville Southern
Division VI Region 24
#1 Southeastern vs. #8 Miamisburg Dayton Christian
#2 Paint Valley vs. #7 Grandview Heights
#3 Adena vs. #6 Mechanicsburg
Division VII Region 27
#2 Newark Catholic vs. #7 Eastern Meigs
#3 Shadyside vs. #6 Symmes Valley
#4 Waterford vs. #5 Sarahsville Shennandoah
