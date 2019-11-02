East gets Senior Night win over Notre Dame

SCIOTOVILLE – In their annual rivalry game which closes out each others regular season, the East Tartans were able to hold off rival Notre Dame 12-7 on Senior Night at Tartan Turf in Sciotoville.

East’s regular season finale win over Notre Dame improved the Tartans to 2-7 while Notre Dame falls to 0-10, capping their winless 2019 campaign.

Braidan Haney led the Tartans offense in Friday’s win over Notre Dame with four carries for 78 rushing yards and one rushing touchdown, a 65 yard run, East’s longest of the game. Haney’s 65 yard run helped set up his go-ahead one yard rushing score later in the same drive.

rasen Barton followed Haney’s effort by rushing for 68 yards on 10 carries with one rushing score.

Chase Coyle finished Friday’s win with 15 carries for 57 yards while freshman Leviticus Justice finished with 10 carries for 46 yards.

Staff Report

