Titans fall in regional semis

CARROLL – When faced with their toughest challenge to this point in the season, one thing’s for certain, the Notre Dame Titans volleyball team didn’t go down without a fight.

In their Division IV regional semifinal match-up against Newark Catholic at Bloom-Carroll High School in Carroll, Notre Dame fell in three sets (25-23, 25-11, 25-23), but it didn’t happen without the Titans pushing the Green Wave for every point they earned.

“I’m really proud of the effort given tonight by all of the girls,” Titans coach Cassidy Roney said following the three-set loss to Newark Catholic. “We fought very hard in the first and third sets, started off slow in the second set and kind of let that set the tone for the remainder of the set. But in set three, we came right back out and fought for every point until the very end.”

Their 25-11 set two loss may stand out when looking at the scores in their three set loss, but during sets one and three, Notre Dame gave a much taller Newark Catholic team everything they could handle.

Going into the game, the Titans knew going against the size of the Greenwave could present some problems for their team, particularly when going against the Green Wave’s 6’3” senior hitter Shannon Keck.

“We knew they would have a height advantage, so we prepared to have to hit around the block and make sure we covered while hitting,” Roney said. “We also tried looking for openings in their defense that we could use when hitting around the block wasn’t an option.”

In the loss, Claire Dettwiller led the Titans with a team-high six kills followed by Ava Hassel and Taylor Schmidt who each finished with three.

Senior libero Joyce Zheng led Notre Dame with a team-high 23 digs followed by Schmidt’s 19 digs and Sophia Hassel’s 15.

Senior setter Cassie Schaefer led the Titans with a team-high 12 assists in the loss.

Following the loss, Notre Dame bids adieu to six seniors who have been apart of five straight SOC I championships, six straight sectional titles, and four straight district titles: Schaefer, Sophia Hassel, Schmidt, Zheng, Paetyn Collins, and Olivia Smith.

“These seniors are all great athletes and have accomplished a lot in their four years of volleyball,” Roney said. “They are some of the hardest working and most self-disciplined kids I’ve ever seen, I’m very proud of them for everything they’ve done for this program. I’ve really enjoyed coaching this group of girls, and I feel very lucky to have had this group of seniors for my first year as a varsity coach.”

Notre Dame's Chloe Delabar attempts a dig during the Titans Division IV regional semifinal vs. Newark Catholic, Friday in Carroll.

By Jacob Smith jsmith@aimmediamidwest.com

