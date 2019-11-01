Week ten previews

(0-9) Notre Dame at (1-7) East

Notre Dame had their way with the Tartans a season ago in their season finale match-up in Portsmouth.

A year later, the Titans are searching for their first win while East looks to gain its’ first conference win in their final week of play.

Both rushing attacks will be vital in their team’s success Friday, or lack thereof.

Last year’s result: Notre Dame 49, East 8

(3-6) Eastern at (5-4) Green

Green will be hoping to send their senior class off with a Senior Night home win over the Eastern Eagles.

After escaping Sciotoville last week with a narrow victory over the home Tartans, Green will have their hands full as they hope to finish their SOC I slate of games above .500, in conference and for the season (2-2 SOC I).

Last year’s result: Green 34, Eastern 14

(8-1) Symmes Valley at (6-3) Northwest

This SOC I championship game will likely be the final game for six Northwest seniors at the Mohawks’ newly renovated Roy Rogers Field.

This year’s game between Northwest and Symmes Valley, while also being for a league title, comes on the heels of a four overtime game last year in Willow Wood which saw the Mohawks victorious by one score.

The chance for history is all on the Mohawks side as they hope to claim the school’s first outright football conference championship.

A Symmes Valley win would likely catapult the Vikings into a prime playoff spot in the Division VII Region 27 computer rankings.

Last year’s result: Northwest 32, Symmes Valley 26 (4OT)

(2-7) West at (6-3) Wheelersburg

The annual renewal of this rivalry has a lot of stake for Wheelersburg.

If the Pirates are able to fend off county rival West, they’ll likely secure their #2 seed in the Division V Region 19 rankings. A Pirates win also clinches the SOC II outright for Wheelersburg for the sixth straight season.

Wheelersburg claimed week ten and week eleven wins over the Senators a year ago by a margin of 90-14.

Last year’s result: Wheelersburg 28, West 7; Wheelersburg 52, West 7

(5-4) Valley at (6-3) Minford

The annual renewal of the Lucasville-Minford Road Rivalry has much at stake for both sides.

A Minford win and an Oak Hill loss would likely secure the Falcons first postseason bid since 2012 after the Falcons late season slip in the Division V Region 19 computer rankings.

A Valley win would give the Indians bragging rights for a second consecutive year, while also giving them an outside shot at their first postseason bid since 2015.

Currently 12th in the Division VI Region 24 computer rankings, a D5 win over Minford and losses from teams just ahead of them in the computer rankings could create the scenario where the Indians are playing one-and-done football in week eleven.

Last year’s result: Valley 42, Minford 14

(8-1) Portsmouth at (8-1) Ironton *Game of the Week*

The 135th all-time meeting between Portsmouth and Ironton will have one team take the lead over the other in the series (66-66-2 all-time record between Portsmouth & Ironton).

This year, a share of the Ohio Valley Conference conference title is on the line for Portsmouth while an Ironton win secures the outright league championship for the Fighting Tigers.

An Ironton win would also likely give the Fighting Tigers the number one seed in the Division V Region 19 computer rankings while Portsmouth would have to wait and see where they would be placed in the playoffs, pending an Ironton win.

A Portsmouth road win at Tanks Memorial Stadium would likely have major influences on the Region 19 rankings, including the possibility that the Trojans could ascend into one of the top four seeds in the region, meaning a home week eleven playoff game for Trojan Coliseum.

Talyn Parker and Reid Carrico, Drew Roe and Gage Salyers, Bryce Wallace and Kyle Howell, Eric Purdy and Junior Jones.

If this match-up doesn’t have star power and explosiveness written all over it, I’m not sure what does.

Last year’s result: Portsmouth 35, Ironton 28

