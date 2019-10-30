Posted on by

All-District boys soccer released by OSSCA


Staff Report

Wheelersburg’s Aaron Jolly (right) was named the OSSCA Division III Southeast District player of the year in a release Tuesday.

The 2019 Southeast District All-District boys soccer honors were released by the Ohio Scholastic Soccer Coaches Association, Tuesday.

Individual Accolades

Boys Division I Coach of the Year Michael McCorkle, Chillicothe
Boys Division II Coach of the Year Todd Morris, Marietta
Boys Division III Coach of the Year Jon Estep, Wheelersburg
Ron Pinsenshaum Award Corey Claxon, South Webster
Boys Division II Assistant Coach of the Year Colten Holdren, Marietta
Boys Division III Assistant Coach of the Year Brian Tatman, Lynchburg-Clay
Boys Division I Player of the Year Michael Herlihy, Chillicothe
Boys Division II Player of the Year Jake Craven, Marietta
Boys Division III Player of the Year Aaron Jolly, Wheelersburg
Referee of the Year Greg Romanello, Aaron Allen

Division I

First Team

Tito Garcia, Michael Herihly – Chillicothe
Christian Swart – Logan

Second Team

James Smith, Gavin Swope – Logan
Brady Wood – Chillicothe

Honorable Mention

Isaac Crawford, Michael LaPurga – Chillicothe
Drake McGee, Bailey Taggart – Logan

Division II

First Team

Braden Bergstrom, Griffin Foltz – McClain
Sam Bernard, Tyler McClellan – Fairfield Union
Jude Braun – Logan Elm
Ty Broermann, Collin Ghearing – Jackson
Max Brooks, Connor Jones – Circleville
Kyler Conn, Caleb Perry – Miami Trace
Jake Craven, Sean Fournier, Ryan Mannix – Marietta
Keegan Daniels, Brody Wilt – Gallia Academy
Danny Goetz, Finn Mitchell – Athens
Titus Heiser, Brock Haines – Hillsboro
Ethan Kearns, Vijay Wangui – Unioto
Brayden McConnell – Warren
Caleb Hazelbaker – West
Todd Norris, Austin Shields, Connor Truax – Alexander
Drake Teeters – Waverly

Second Team

Michael Azagra, Kody Burns – Miami Trace
Maddux Camden, Timothy Ian Hill, Andrew Toler – Gallia Academy
Adam Coil, Cade Gandor – Marietta
Joe Crabtree, Isaac Kuhn – Jackson
Will Bullock, Max Lattimer – Circleville
Carson DeBord, Gage Stout – Unioto
Wesley Dodrill, Zack Riefler – Athens
Tyler Fritchley, TJ Vogt – Alexander
Cade Groce, Bodie Hammach, – Fairfield Union
Haydon Hice, Noah Reeves – McClain
Britton Kritzwiser – Waverly
Jared Opperman – West
Gavin Ott – Warren
Ethan Snapp, Landon Weber – Hillsboro
Michael Haynes – Logan Elm

Honorable Mention

Blake Bennett, Caden Fyffe – Fairfield Union
Christian Caldwell, Justin Shoemaker – Miami Trace
Braulio Clouse-Rosas, Will Pigman – Athens
Adam Cunningham, Eddy Zheng – Circleville
Charles Downing, Chance Tatman – Logan Elm
Ethan Feathers, Jackson Graham – Marietta
Shane Gardner, Brayden Sallee – Warren
Micah Geise, Ashton Sigler – Unioto
Nolan Haislop, Austin Van Allen – Jackson
Richie Lester, Lyle White – McClain
Jason Lovely, Logan Weber – Hillsboro
Ethan Marasek, Austin Throckmorton – West
Ethan Neidhart, Trey Schaller – Alexander
Frantisek Podlaha, Alex Workman – Waverly
Colton Roe, Dalton Vanco – Gallia Academy

Division III

First Team

Hunter Balon, Blake Marcelino – Lynchburg-Clay
Karley Bell – Belpre
James Bentley – Fairfield Leesburg
Ryan Boone – Eastern Brown
Richie Bowman – Portsmouth
Andrew Brand, Cole Wagner – North Adams
Weston Browning – Peebles
Adam Cordle, Evan Wheeler – Minford
Dylan Dehart – Northwest
Dakota Dodds, Bryce Toomire – Clay
Brady Floyd – Rock Hill
Blake Grant, Malachi Potts – Glenwood New Boston
Aaron Jolly, Blake Grant – Wheelersburg
Jacob Lenox – Southeastern
Tyler Lilly – South Point
Braden Martin, Gabe Ruth – South Webster
Noah Nichols – Piketon
Colt Parker – West Union
Ryan Payne, Jackson Rowe – Ironton St. Joseph
Cameron Phillips – Valley
Jacob P0lcyn – Fairland
Andrew Ramsey – Zane Trace
Cayden Banks, Skyler Knore – Minford
Gavin Bennett, Brice Robnett – South Webster
Brody Blackwell – South Point
Jeremiah Bruch – Northwest
Jordan Cameron – Fairfield Leesburg
Mason Fannin – Fairland
Parker George – Southeastern
Eric Green, Jacob Sacby – Wheelersburg
Jayden Hesler, Seth Vogel – North Adams
Wesley Holbrook, Austin Sommers – Valley
Kaden Howard, Spence Wycinski – Zane Trace
Kyle Lightner – Peebles
Jimmy Mahlmeister, Zach Roach – Ironton St. Joseph
Alonso Salinas – Portsmouth
Kyle Sexton – Glenwood New Boston
Sam Simpson – Rock Hill
Brycen Staten – West Union
Gavin Stroop, Triston West – Lynchburg-Clay
Brandt Thompson – Piketon
Connor Van Fossen – Belpre
Andres Vargas – Eastern Brown
Reece Whitely – Clay
Honorable Mention

Braylon Balandra, Carmie McGuffin – South Point
Bryce Balestra, Jared Johnson – Ironton St. Joseph
Wade Brown, Zach Stewart – Fairland
Harrison Burge, Colt Tatman – Lynchburg-Clay
Kyle Butler, Brycen Carver – Northwest
Alex Camp, Mason Sims – Peebles
Cameron Campbell – West Union
Tristen Carrico, Aaron Taylor – Piketon
Dylan Cheathan, Treyvin Craft – Portsmouth
Ben Corcoran, Aramis Gibson – Southeastern
Clay Cottle, Evan Woods – Clay
Adam Crank, Zane Miller – Minford
Will Darling, Logan Davis – Wheelersburg
Caleb Dillon, Parker Knpp – Rock Hill
Jerry Ebert, Keagan Smith – Zane Trace
Brandon Figgins, Grant Harper – North Adams
AJ Johnson, Isaac Slack – Valley
Wyatt Makstaller, Carter Woodland – Eastern Brown
Jacob Maze, Andrew Needs – Belpre
Tristan Robinson, Trae Zimmerman – South Webster
Ethan Saunders, Koben Zink – Fairfield Leesburg
Marcus Saunders, Tanner Voiers – Glenwood New Boston

Team Sportsmanship Award

Alexander
Athens
Clay
Chillicothe
Fairfield Leesburg
Fairfield Union
Ironton St. Joseph
Jackson
Logan
Lynchburg-Clay
Marietta
McClain
Piketon
South Point
Unioto
Waverly
West
West Union

