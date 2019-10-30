All-District boys soccer released by OSSCA

The 2019 Southeast District All-District boys soccer honors were released by the Ohio Scholastic Soccer Coaches Association, Tuesday.
Individual Accolades
|Boys Division I Coach of the Year
|Michael McCorkle, Chillicothe
|Boys Division II Coach of the Year
|Todd Morris, Marietta
|Boys Division III Coach of the Year
|Jon Estep, Wheelersburg
|Ron Pinsenshaum Award
|Corey Claxon, South Webster
|Boys Division II Assistant Coach of the Year
|Colten Holdren, Marietta
|Boys Division III Assistant Coach of the Year
|Brian Tatman, Lynchburg-Clay
|Boys Division I Player of the Year
|Michael Herlihy, Chillicothe
|Boys Division II Player of the Year
|Jake Craven, Marietta
|Boys Division III Player of the Year
|Aaron Jolly, Wheelersburg
|Referee of the Year
|Greg Romanello, Aaron Allen
Division I
First Team
|Tito Garcia, Michael Herihly – Chillicothe
|Christian Swart – Logan
Second Team
|James Smith, Gavin Swope – Logan
|Brady Wood – Chillicothe
Honorable Mention
|Isaac Crawford, Michael LaPurga – Chillicothe
|Drake McGee, Bailey Taggart – Logan
Division II
First Team
|Braden Bergstrom, Griffin Foltz – McClain
|Sam Bernard, Tyler McClellan – Fairfield Union
|Jude Braun – Logan Elm
|Ty Broermann, Collin Ghearing – Jackson
|Max Brooks, Connor Jones – Circleville
|Kyler Conn, Caleb Perry – Miami Trace
|Jake Craven, Sean Fournier, Ryan Mannix – Marietta
|Keegan Daniels, Brody Wilt – Gallia Academy
|Danny Goetz, Finn Mitchell – Athens
|Titus Heiser, Brock Haines – Hillsboro
|Ethan Kearns, Vijay Wangui – Unioto
|Brayden McConnell – Warren
|Caleb Hazelbaker – West
|Todd Norris, Austin Shields, Connor Truax – Alexander
|Drake Teeters – Waverly
Second Team
|Michael Azagra, Kody Burns – Miami Trace
|Maddux Camden, Timothy Ian Hill, Andrew Toler – Gallia Academy
|Adam Coil, Cade Gandor – Marietta
|Joe Crabtree, Isaac Kuhn – Jackson
|Will Bullock, Max Lattimer – Circleville
|Carson DeBord, Gage Stout – Unioto
|Wesley Dodrill, Zack Riefler – Athens
|Tyler Fritchley, TJ Vogt – Alexander
|Cade Groce, Bodie Hammach, – Fairfield Union
|Haydon Hice, Noah Reeves – McClain
|Britton Kritzwiser – Waverly
|Jared Opperman – West
|Gavin Ott – Warren
|Ethan Snapp, Landon Weber – Hillsboro
|Michael Haynes – Logan Elm
Honorable Mention
|Blake Bennett, Caden Fyffe – Fairfield Union
|Christian Caldwell, Justin Shoemaker – Miami Trace
|Braulio Clouse-Rosas, Will Pigman – Athens
|Adam Cunningham, Eddy Zheng – Circleville
|Charles Downing, Chance Tatman – Logan Elm
|Ethan Feathers, Jackson Graham – Marietta
|Shane Gardner, Brayden Sallee – Warren
|Micah Geise, Ashton Sigler – Unioto
|Nolan Haislop, Austin Van Allen – Jackson
|Richie Lester, Lyle White – McClain
|Jason Lovely, Logan Weber – Hillsboro
|Ethan Marasek, Austin Throckmorton – West
|Ethan Neidhart, Trey Schaller – Alexander
|Frantisek Podlaha, Alex Workman – Waverly
|Colton Roe, Dalton Vanco – Gallia Academy
Division III
First Team
|Hunter Balon, Blake Marcelino – Lynchburg-Clay
|Karley Bell – Belpre
|James Bentley – Fairfield Leesburg
|Ryan Boone – Eastern Brown
|Richie Bowman – Portsmouth
|Andrew Brand, Cole Wagner – North Adams
|Weston Browning – Peebles
|Adam Cordle, Evan Wheeler – Minford
|Dylan Dehart – Northwest
|Dakota Dodds, Bryce Toomire – Clay
|Brady Floyd – Rock Hill
|Blake Grant, Malachi Potts – Glenwood New Boston
|Aaron Jolly, Blake Grant – Wheelersburg
|Jacob Lenox – Southeastern
|Tyler Lilly – South Point
|Braden Martin, Gabe Ruth – South Webster
|Noah Nichols – Piketon
|Colt Parker – West Union
|Ryan Payne, Jackson Rowe – Ironton St. Joseph
|Cameron Phillips – Valley
|Jacob P0lcyn – Fairland
|Andrew Ramsey – Zane Trace
|Cayden Banks, Skyler Knore – Minford
|Gavin Bennett, Brice Robnett – South Webster
|Brody Blackwell – South Point
|Jeremiah Bruch – Northwest
|Jordan Cameron – Fairfield Leesburg
|Mason Fannin – Fairland
|Parker George – Southeastern
|Eric Green, Jacob Sacby – Wheelersburg
|Jayden Hesler, Seth Vogel – North Adams
|Wesley Holbrook, Austin Sommers – Valley
|Kaden Howard, Spence Wycinski – Zane Trace
|Kyle Lightner – Peebles
|Jimmy Mahlmeister, Zach Roach – Ironton St. Joseph
|Alonso Salinas – Portsmouth
|Kyle Sexton – Glenwood New Boston
|Sam Simpson – Rock Hill
|Brycen Staten – West Union
|Gavin Stroop, Triston West – Lynchburg-Clay
|Brandt Thompson – Piketon
|Connor Van Fossen – Belpre
|Andres Vargas – Eastern Brown
|Reece Whitely – Clay
|Braylon Balandra, Carmie McGuffin – South Point
|Bryce Balestra, Jared Johnson – Ironton St. Joseph
|Wade Brown, Zach Stewart – Fairland
|Harrison Burge, Colt Tatman – Lynchburg-Clay
|Kyle Butler, Brycen Carver – Northwest
|Alex Camp, Mason Sims – Peebles
|Cameron Campbell – West Union
|Tristen Carrico, Aaron Taylor – Piketon
|Dylan Cheathan, Treyvin Craft – Portsmouth
|Ben Corcoran, Aramis Gibson – Southeastern
|Clay Cottle, Evan Woods – Clay
|Adam Crank, Zane Miller – Minford
|Will Darling, Logan Davis – Wheelersburg
|Caleb Dillon, Parker Knpp – Rock Hill
|Jerry Ebert, Keagan Smith – Zane Trace
|Brandon Figgins, Grant Harper – North Adams
|AJ Johnson, Isaac Slack – Valley
|Wyatt Makstaller, Carter Woodland – Eastern Brown
|Jacob Maze, Andrew Needs – Belpre
|Tristan Robinson, Trae Zimmerman – South Webster
|Ethan Saunders, Koben Zink – Fairfield Leesburg
|Marcus Saunders, Tanner Voiers – Glenwood New Boston
Team Sportsmanship Award
|Alexander
|Athens
|Clay
|Chillicothe
|Fairfield Leesburg
|Fairfield Union
|Ironton St. Joseph
|Jackson
|Logan
|Lynchburg-Clay
|Marietta
|McClain
|Piketon
|South Point
|Unioto
|Waverly
|West
|West Union
Wheelersburg’s Aaron Jolly (right) was named the OSSCA Division III Southeast District player of the year in a release Tuesday.
