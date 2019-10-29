All-OVC volleyball honors announced

PORTSMOUTH – On Monday, the Ohio Valley Conference (OVC) released its’ All-OVC volleyball teams for the 2019 regular season.
Coach of the Year – Janice Rosier, Gallia Academy
|All-OVC 1st Team
|Alex Barnes, Peri Martin, Maddie Wright – Gallia Academy
|Bailey Roland, Taylor Webb – Fairland
|Samantha LaFon, Riley Schreck – Ironton
|Maddy Khounlavong, LaDiamond Crawley – South Point
|Megan Calvin, Maddie Perry – Portsmouth
|Mollie Watts – Chesapeake
|Addison Dillow – Coal Grove
|Autumn Porter – Rock Hill
|Honorable Mention
|Maddy Petro – Gallia Academy
|Jenna Stone – Fairland
|Mary Beth Burton – Ironton
|Olivia Curd – South Point
|Jaiden Rickett – Portsmouth
|Corinne Ferguson – Chesapeake
|Kaleigh Murphy – Coal Grove
|Whitney Howard – Rock Hill
Portsmouth senior Megan Calvin was named to the first team All-OVC volleyball team for her play for the Trojans this season.
© 2019 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved