All-OVC volleyball honors announced


Staff Report

Portsmouth senior Megan Calvin was named to the first team All-OVC volleyball team for her play for the Trojans this season.

PORTSMOUTH – On Monday, the Ohio Valley Conference (OVC) released its’ All-OVC volleyball teams for the 2019 regular season.

Coach of the Year – Janice Rosier, Gallia Academy

All-OVC 1st Team
Alex Barnes, Peri Martin, Maddie Wright – Gallia Academy
Bailey Roland, Taylor Webb – Fairland
Samantha LaFon, Riley Schreck – Ironton
Maddy Khounlavong, LaDiamond Crawley – South Point
Megan Calvin, Maddie Perry – Portsmouth
Mollie Watts – Chesapeake
Addison Dillow – Coal Grove
Autumn Porter – Rock Hill
Honorable Mention
Maddy Petro – Gallia Academy
Jenna Stone – Fairland
Mary Beth Burton – Ironton
Olivia Curd – South Point
Jaiden Rickett – Portsmouth
Corinne Ferguson – Chesapeake
Kaleigh Murphy – Coal Grove
Whitney Howard – Rock Hill

© 2019 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved

