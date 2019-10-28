Ohio HS Football AP Poll Oct. 28

Southeast District teams are in BOLD.

DIVISION I 1, Mentor (17) 9-0 176 2, Lakewood St. Edward 8-1 152 3, Fairfield (2) 9-0 146 4, Cincinnati Elder 8-1 128 5, Pickerington Central 8-1 94 6, Springfield 8-1 93 7, Cincinnati Colerain 8-1 70 8, Cincinnati St. Xavier 7-2 59 9, Powell Olentangy Liberty (1) 8-1 53 10, Canton McKinley 8-1 36

Others receiving 12 or more points: Toledo Whitmer 23. Groveport-Madison 19. Springboro 15. Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 12.

DIVISION II 1, Massillon Washington (12) 9-0 168 2, Toledo Central Catholic (4) 9-0 154 3, Akron Hoban (2) 8-1 146 4, Cincinnati Turpin (1) 9-0 114 5, Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 9-0 109 6, Avon 9-0 98 7, Mayfield 9-0 74 8, Columbus St. Francis DeSales 8-1 60 9, Cincinnati La Salle (1) 7-2 44 10, Harrison 8-1 38

Others receiving 12 or more points: Cincinnati Winton Woods 30. Xenia 17. Avon Lake 15.

DIVISION III 1, New Philadelphia (12) 9-0 170 2, Columbus Bishop Hartley (2) 8-1 143 3, Plain City Jonathan Alder (3) 9-0 131 4, Aurora (1) 9-0 124 5, Streetsboro 9-0 99 6, Dayton Chaminade Julienne (2) 8-1 93 7, Chagrin Falls Kenston 8-1 75 8, Norwalk 8-1 55 9, Trotwood-Madison 7-2 47 10, Jackson 9-0 34

Others receiving 12 or more points: Mansfield 27. Franklin 27. Wapakoneta 27.

DIVISION IV 1, Cincinnati Wyoming (15) 9-0 180 2, Clarksville Clinton-Massie (1) 8-1 153 3, Perry (3) 9-0 150 4, Newark Licking Valley (1) 9-0 149 5, Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 8-1 87 6, Cincinnati Indian Hill 8-1 81 7, Waynesville 8-1 71 8, Wintersville Indian Creek 8-1 45 9, LaGrange Keystone 8-1 26 10, Kenton 7-2 25

Others receiving 12 or more points: Wauseon 19. Germantown Valley View 17. St. Bernard Roger Bacon 17. Poland Seminary 13. Cuyahoga Valley Christian Academy 13. Ottawa-Glandorf 12. Milton-Union 12.

DIVISION V 1, Kirtland (20) 9-0 200 2, West Lafayette Ridgewood 9-0 145 3, Pemberville Eastwood 9-0 132 4, Oak Harbor 9-0 127 5, Ironton 8-1 103 6, Orrville 8-1 92 7, West Liberty-Salem 8-1 68 8, West Jefferson 8-1 63 9, Garrettsville Garfield 8-1 43 10, Cincinnati Taft 8-1 37

Others receiving 12 or more points: Springfield Shawnee 19. Northwood 12. Findlay Liberty-Benton 12.

DIVISION VI 1, Anna (12) 8-1 175 2, Coldwater (3) 8-1 146 3, New Middletown Springfield (3) 9-0 136 4, Glouster Trimble (1) 9-0 107 5, Minster 8-1 105 6, Beverly Fort Frye (1) 9-0 91 7, Liberty Center 8-1 80 8, Mogadore 8-1 58 9, Lima Central Catholic 8-1 41 10, Howard East Knox 9-0 35

Others receiving 12 or more points: Mechanicsburg 34. Archbold 22. Chillicothe Southeastern 18.

DIVISION VII 1, Maria Stein Marion Local (10) 7-2 153 2, Ft. Loramie (1) 8-1 137 3, Canal Winchester Harvest Prep (3) 8-1 129 4, Leipsic (2) 8-1 128 5, Hamilton New Miami (3) 8-0 95 6, Lucas 8-1 87 7, McComb 8-1 86 8, Norwalk St. Paul 8-1 77 9, Cleveland Cuyahoga Heights 7-1 62 10, New Bremen 7-2 34

Others receiving 12 or more points: Hamler Patrick Henry 17.

