Ohio HS Football AP Poll Oct. 28

Southeast District teams are in BOLD.
|DIVISION I
|1, Mentor (17)
|9-0
|176
|2, Lakewood St. Edward
|8-1
|152
|3, Fairfield (2)
|9-0
|146
|4, Cincinnati Elder
|8-1
|128
|5, Pickerington Central
|8-1
|94
|6, Springfield
|8-1
|93
|7, Cincinnati Colerain
|8-1
|70
|8, Cincinnati St. Xavier
|7-2
|59
|9, Powell Olentangy Liberty (1)
|8-1
|53
|10, Canton McKinley
|8-1
|36
Others receiving 12 or more points: Toledo Whitmer 23. Groveport-Madison 19. Springboro 15. Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 12.
|DIVISION II
|1, Massillon Washington (12)
|9-0
|168
|2, Toledo Central Catholic (4)
|9-0
|154
|3, Akron Hoban (2)
|8-1
|146
|4, Cincinnati Turpin (1)
|9-0
|114
|5, Whitehouse Anthony Wayne
|9-0
|109
|6, Avon
|9-0
|98
|7, Mayfield
|9-0
|74
|8, Columbus St. Francis DeSales
|8-1
|60
|9, Cincinnati La Salle (1)
|7-2
|44
|10, Harrison
|8-1
|38
Others receiving 12 or more points: Cincinnati Winton Woods 30. Xenia 17. Avon Lake 15.
|DIVISION III
|1, New Philadelphia (12)
|9-0
|170
|2, Columbus Bishop Hartley (2)
|8-1
|143
|3, Plain City Jonathan Alder (3)
|9-0
|131
|4, Aurora (1)
|9-0
|124
|5, Streetsboro
|9-0
|99
|6, Dayton Chaminade Julienne (2)
|8-1
|93
|7, Chagrin Falls Kenston
|8-1
|75
|8, Norwalk
|8-1
|55
|9, Trotwood-Madison
|7-2
|47
|10, Jackson
|9-0
|34
Others receiving 12 or more points: Mansfield 27. Franklin 27. Wapakoneta 27.
|DIVISION IV
|1, Cincinnati Wyoming (15)
|9-0
|180
|2, Clarksville Clinton-Massie (1)
|8-1
|153
|3, Perry (3)
|9-0
|150
|4, Newark Licking Valley (1)
|9-0
|149
|5, Gnadenhutten Indian Valley
|8-1
|87
|6, Cincinnati Indian Hill
|8-1
|81
|7, Waynesville
|8-1
|71
|8, Wintersville Indian Creek
|8-1
|45
|9, LaGrange Keystone
|8-1
|26
|10, Kenton
|7-2
|25
Others receiving 12 or more points: Wauseon 19. Germantown Valley View 17. St. Bernard Roger Bacon 17. Poland Seminary 13. Cuyahoga Valley Christian Academy 13. Ottawa-Glandorf 12. Milton-Union 12.
|DIVISION V
|1, Kirtland (20)
|9-0
|200
|2, West Lafayette Ridgewood
|9-0
|145
|3, Pemberville Eastwood
|9-0
|132
|4, Oak Harbor
|9-0
|127
|5, Ironton
|8-1
|103
|6, Orrville
|8-1
|92
|7, West Liberty-Salem
|8-1
|68
|8, West Jefferson
|8-1
|63
|9, Garrettsville Garfield
|8-1
|43
|10, Cincinnati Taft
|8-1
|37
Others receiving 12 or more points: Springfield Shawnee 19. Northwood 12. Findlay Liberty-Benton 12.
|DIVISION VI
|1, Anna (12)
|8-1
|175
|2, Coldwater (3)
|8-1
|146
|3, New Middletown Springfield (3)
|9-0
|136
|4, Glouster Trimble (1)
|9-0
|107
|5, Minster
|8-1
|105
|6, Beverly Fort Frye (1)
|9-0
|91
|7, Liberty Center
|8-1
|80
|8, Mogadore
|8-1
|58
|9, Lima Central Catholic
|8-1
|41
|10, Howard East Knox
|9-0
|35
Others receiving 12 or more points: Mechanicsburg 34. Archbold 22. Chillicothe Southeastern 18.
|DIVISION VII
|1, Maria Stein Marion Local (10)
|7-2
|153
|2, Ft. Loramie (1)
|8-1
|137
|3, Canal Winchester Harvest Prep (3)
|8-1
|129
|4, Leipsic (2)
|8-1
|128
|5, Hamilton New Miami (3)
|8-0
|95
|6, Lucas
|8-1
|87
|7, McComb
|8-1
|86
|8, Norwalk St. Paul
|8-1
|77
|9, Cleveland Cuyahoga Heights
|7-1
|62
|10, New Bremen
|7-2
|34
Others receiving 12 or more points: Hamler Patrick Henry 17.