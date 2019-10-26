Mohawks double up Eastern in road win

BEAVER – A heavy dose of Nathan Rivers and Brayden Campbell in the Mohawks rushing attack helped lift Northwest to a 36-18 road win over SOC I foe Eastern, Friday, in Beaver.

With the win, Northwest improves to 6-3 (4-0 SOC I) while Eastern falls to 3-6 (2-2 SOC I).

Also with the win, Northwest sets up a winner-take-all SOC I conference championship game vs. confernce rival Symmes Valley this Friday in McDermott at the newly renovated Roy Rogers Field.

Northwest’s rushing attack proved to be too much for the Eagles to handle in Friday night’s contest.

Rivers was the Mohawks leading rusher with 24 carries for 170 yards and three touchdowns. Brayden Campbell finished with 14 carries for 143 yards and two touchdowns, including a 71-yard rushing touchdown in the early fourth quarter to extend the Mohawks lead to three posessions.

Eastern’s Dilion Mattox led the Eagles offensive efforts in Friday’s loss with 22 carries for 125 yards and two rushing touchdowns.

Each team finished with three turnovers in Friday’s contest.

Stay tuned next week for preview coverage of Northwest’s historic SOC I championship game this coming Friday vs. Symmes Valley.

