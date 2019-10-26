Titans shutout at Symmes Valley

Notre Dame 0 0 0 0 = 0
Sym. Valley 0 14 19 0 = 33
Second Quarter
SV — Ethan Patterson 9 run (Gavan Yates kick)
SV — 3 and out Josh Ferguson 16 run (Gavan Yates kick)
Third Quarter
SV — second half kickoff and 60 yards Ethan Patterson 20 run (kick failed)
SV — recover fumble punt snap Derek Crum 28 run (Gavan Yates kick)
SV — Jack Leith 26 run (kick failed)
——
PND SV
First downs 7 22
Rushes-yards 38-40 49-440
Passing yards 25 14
Total yards 65 454
Cmp-Att-Int 2-4-0 1-5-0
Fumbles-lost 7-0 3-1
Penalties-yards 5-25 17-183
Punts-average 5-27.0 1-35.0
——
Individual Leaders
RUSHING —Notre Dame: Austin Vaughters 6-23, Jake McGuire 17-21; Symmes Valley: Nick Strow 6-27, Wyatt Owens 3-7, Ethan Patterson 7-70, Alec Beckett 2-1, Jack Leith 12-119, Derek Crum 4-31, Josh Ferguson 14-185.
PASSING — Notre Dame: Jake McGuire 2-4-0 25; Symmes Valley: Jack Leith 1-5-0 14.
RECEIVING — Notre Dame: Caleb Nichols 1-18, Carter Campbell 1-7; Symmes Valley: Josh Ferguson 1-14.
