Titans shutout at Symmes Valley

WILLOW WOOD – Notre Dame kept things close with SOC I foe Symmes Valley in the early goings, but the Vikings daunting rushing attack proved too much to overcome in the 33-0 Vikings win on senior night in Willow Wood.

With Friday’s win, Symmes Valley improves to 8-1 (4-0 SOC I) while Notre Dame falls to 0-9 (0-4 SOC I).

Symmes Valley’s win cretes a winner-take-all SOC I championship next week when the Vikings travel to McDermott to face the Northwest Mohawks at the newly renovated Roy Rogers Field.

Symmes Valley’s Jack Leith and Josh Ferguson combined for 304 yards on 26 carries in Friday’s win over Notre Dame to lead the Vikings rushing attack. As a team, Symmes Valley rushed for 440 yards on the ground against Notre Dame.

Notre Dame will search for their first win of the season in a road trip to Sciotoville to face county rival East, Friday.

Notre Dame 0 0 0 0 = 0

Sym. Valley 0 14 19 0 = 33

Second Quarter

SV — Ethan Patterson 9 run (Gavan Yates kick)

SV — 3 and out Josh Ferguson 16 run (Gavan Yates kick)

Third Quarter

SV — second half kickoff and 60 yards Ethan Patterson 20 run (kick failed)

SV — recover fumble punt snap Derek Crum 28 run (Gavan Yates kick)

SV — Jack Leith 26 run (kick failed)

PND SV

First downs 7 22

Rushes-yards 38-40 49-440

Passing yards 25 14

Total yards 65 454

Cmp-Att-Int 2-4-0 1-5-0

Fumbles-lost 7-0 3-1

Penalties-yards 5-25 17-183

Punts-average 5-27.0 1-35.0

Individual Leaders

RUSHING —Notre Dame: Austin Vaughters 6-23, Jake McGuire 17-21; Symmes Valley: Nick Strow 6-27, Wyatt Owens 3-7, Ethan Patterson 7-70, Alec Beckett 2-1, Jack Leith 12-119, Derek Crum 4-31, Josh Ferguson 14-185.

PASSING — Notre Dame: Jake McGuire 2-4-0 25; Symmes Valley: Jack Leith 1-5-0 14.

RECEIVING — Notre Dame: Caleb Nichols 1-18, Carter Campbell 1-7; Symmes Valley: Josh Ferguson 1-14.

Staff Report

