‘Burg D dominant in road win at Valley

LUCASVILLE – A week after their shootout home win over Waverly in their return to Ed Miller Stadium, Wheelersburg’s offense once again showcased it’s explosiveness in a 42-0 win over Valley in Lucasville, Friday.

Wheelersburg’s shutout win over Valley improved the Pirates record to 6-3 (4-0 SOC II) while Valley dropped to 5-4 (1-3 SOC II).

Wheelersburg’s win over Valley also gave the Pirates at least a share of the SOC II regular season conference title for the sixth straight season. The Pirates will go for an outright conference championship this Friday vs. West.

Undoubtedly the player whose impact jumps off the page in the Pirates’ 42-0 win is that of senior Makya Matthews. In the Pirates road trip to Lucasville, Friday, Matthews rushed for 126 yards on six carries for three touchdowns while also catching two passes for 36 yards and one receiving touchdown.

Wheelersburg senior quarterback Evan Horsley finished 7/12 with 123 yards and two passing touchdowns.

Horsley’s other touchdown hook-up besides with Matthews came to Eli Swords who caught a 30-yard touchdown pass from Horsley with 2:31 left in the first quarter.

LJ Payton scored the Pirates last touchdown of the game with 4:08 left in the third quarter on a 1-yard touchdown rush to put the Pirates ahead by what would ultimately be the final score: 42-0.

In Friday’s win, Wheelersburg’s defense was as much of a story as their offense.

For the entirety of the game, the Pirates held Valley to just 26 yards of offense while forcing two turnovers.

Braxton Sammons finished a perfect 6/6 on extra points in the Pirates shutout win over Valley.

With Friday’s win which improved their record to 6-3, according to the unofficially official joeeitel.com, Wheelersburg clinched a home playoff game in the Division V Region 19 rankings for the EIGHTH consecutive season.

In week ten, Wheelersburg will play host to rival West, Friday, at Ed Miller Stadium while Valley travels to Minford for the annual renewal of the Lucasville-Minford Road rivalry.

Wheelersburg’s Hunter Ruby goes up for a catch during the Pirates road shutout win over Valley in Lucasville. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2019/10/web1_Hunter-Ruby-_-Valley-Burg.jpg Wheelersburg’s Hunter Ruby goes up for a catch during the Pirates road shutout win over Valley in Lucasville. Courtesy of Terry Stevenson

Pirates clinch share of sixth straight SOC II crown

Staff Report

