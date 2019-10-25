Pirates sweep Mohawks in district semis

WAVERLY – In their Division III district semifinal match, Wheelersburg got the best of Northwest in a three set sweep (25-15, 25-18, 25-12) in the meeting between SOC II conference foes, Thursday, in Waverly.

Kylee Barney led the Pirates at the net, offensively and defensively, in Thursday’s win with match-highs in kills (10) and blocks (6).

Mallory Bergan added eight kills, three blocks, and 14 digs to her season total’s in Thursday’s win. Ryleigh Meeker added seven kills and three blocks while junior setter Lauren Jolly added 29 assists.

Emily Boggs and Kaylee Darnell both aided the Pirates defensively with a combined 23 digs (12 by Boggs, 11 by Darnell).

In total, the Pirates most complete efforts of the night came with five players (Meeker, Bergan, Boggs, Darnell, McQuay) with eight of more points contributing to a 100% team serving percentage.

Northwest was led by Haidyn Wamsley who finished with 10 kills, five blocks, and seven digs. Sophomore setter Reagan Lewis finished with a team high 23 assists. Ava Jenkins had a team high 15 service receptions and three kills.

Val Eury finished with six kills and a block while Addisyn Newman finshed with four kills and five points served.

Audrey Knittel finished with four kills, Lydia Emmons finished with nine service receptions and eight digs, and Terah Webb finished with seven service receptions and five digs.

Thursday’s win over Northwest propels Wheelersburg to the Division III Waverly #3 district final where they will be Southeastern, four set winners over North Adams following Wheelersburg’s win, Thursday. Patrons travelling to Waverly should expect Saturday’s district final between the Pirates and Panthers to begin around roughly 6 p.m. Patrons: Be weary of later start times due to prior games going longer than anticipated.

https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2019/10/web1_Wheelersburg_Logo-5.jpeg

Advance to Saturday’s district final vs. Southeastern

Staff Report

© 2019 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved

© 2019 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved