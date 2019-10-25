Week nine football previews

(0-8) Notre Dame at (7-1) Symmes Valley

A Symmes Valley win could set up an SOC I championship game next week in McDermott, assuming that Northwest earns a road win over Eastern. Notre Dame hopes to play spoiler to that chance with a road win in Willow Wood.

Last year’s result: Symmes Valley 15, Notre Dame 14

(4-4) Green at (1-6) East

These two clashed in Franklin Furnace a year ago in a down to the wire 16-8 finish which helped propel the Bobcats to a 4-0 start. This year’s meeting between Green and East comes much later in the year with bragging rights at the forefront of what’s at stake.

Last year’s result: Green 16, East 8

(5-3) Northwest at (3-5) Eastern

As mentioned above, a Northwest road win and a Symmes Valley home win would set up an SOC I championship game in McDermott next week.

However, one thing Mohawks coach Bill Crabtree has said since Northwest media day: one of the tougher teams his group of Mohawks will face this season is Eastern.

Last year’s result: Eastern 28, Northwest 7

(5-3) Wheelersburg at (5-3) Valley

Coming off their huge win over Waverly in last week’s shootout, Wheelersburg can’t overlook a Valley team coming off their first SOC win of the year.

However, the Pirates seem to be settling in as the regular season quickly grinds away. Surprise, surprise.

Last year’s result: Wheelersburg 37, Valley 6

(1-7) South Point at (7-1) Portsmouth

With next week’s renewed rivalry against Ironton on the horizon, it’s more than important to earn a win over visiting South Point.

Trojan fans will be keeping a close eye on the Ironton-Gallia Academy score from the stands at Trojan Coliseum to see if they will have a shot to share the OVC title for the first time since joining the conference.

Last year’s result: Portsmouth 40, South Point 7

(6-2) Minford at (6-2) Waverly *Game of the Week*

Burn the game film, bury it, whatever Minford has to do to forget about last week’s loss to Oak Hill, the Falcons have to do it.

They may be more than likely out of the SOC II conference race, but that doesn’t mean the Falcons road trip to Waverly Friday doesn’t have any stakes involved. Currently sitting in the six spot in the Division V Region 19 rankings, Minford would earn major playoff points if they are able to upend an explosive Waverly team also coming off their second loss of the season.

Last year’s result: Waverly 57, Minford 10

By Jacob Smith jsmith@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Jacob Smith at (740) 353-3101 ext. 1930, by email at jsmith@aimmediamidwest.com, or on Twitter @JacobSmithPDT © 2019 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved

