Clay forfeits SOC I boys soccer title due to use of ineligble player

PORTSMOUTH — Due to the use of an ineligble player used in nine regular-season contests, the Clay Panthers boys soccer program will have to forfeit its Southern Ohio Conference Division I championship earned just two weeks ago during the final week of the regular season.

The Panthers’ ineligble player was used in nine regular-season matches, two of which were SOC I games (one win and one loss), which causes the forfeiture of their regular-season title.

With the forfeiture of their two league games taking place, the Panthers’ conference record changes from 4-1-1 to 3-2-1 while Ironton St. Joseph improved to 4-2, claiming the forfeited SOC I league title.

Secretary and Treasurer of the Southern Ohio Conference, Dave Stamm, released the following statement on behalf of the conference: “After the completion of the regular season, Clay administration discovered that they may have used an ineligible player. They promptly and properly investigated and confirmed that they did. They reported it to the OHSAA and to the conference and forfeited a number of contests — there were two games inside the league that the player participated in — one a loss and the other a win that was subsequently forfeited (there were a number of non-league games that they also forfeited).”

The Panthers’ use of an ineligble player had no bearing on the SOC I regular-season individual accolades handed out by the league’s coaches at their end-of-year meeting last week.

Accolades for regular-season boys and girls soccer will be announced Friday.

