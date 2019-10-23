Posted on by

All-OVC soccer teams announced


Staff Report

Players from Portsmouth High School are in BOLD.

Boys Soccer

Coach of the Year – Cory Camden, Gallia Academy

First Team
Brody Whitt, Keagan Danials, Timothy Ian Hill, Andrew Toler – Gallia Acadmey
Tyler Lilly, Seth Anderson, Mason Kazee – South Point
Brady Floyd, Sam Simpson – Rock Hill
Jacob Polcyn, Zach Stewart – Fairland
Marcus Jamie, Brady Wilson – Chesapeake
Richie Bowman – Portsmouth
Honorable Mention
Maddux Camden, Coltoe Roe – Gallia Academy
Zane Walters, Mattthew Allen – South Point
Parker Knipp, Jasson Aguilera – Rock Hill
Ethan Stevenson, Xavier Veltri – Fairland
Jonah Ridenor, Brayden Gilpin – Chesapeake
Alsono Salinas, Dylan Cheatham – Portsmouth

Girls Soccer

Co-Coach of the Year – Summer Collins, Rock Hill; Leah Polcyn, Gallia Academy

First Team
Lucy Simpson, Makayla Scott, Paige Bailey, Bri Reynolds – Rock Hill
Preslee Reed, Kyrsten Sanders, Brooke Johnson, Kaylie Clark – Gallia Academy
Julia White, Maddie Miller – Fairland
Emilee Whitt, Jaycie Walters – South Point
Maddie McKee, Kelsie Hegemeyer – Chesapeake
Honorable Mention
Grace Stevens, Kellie Adams – Rock Hill
Koren Truance, Sarah Watts – Gallia Academy
Lexi Hall, Maddie Arthur – Fairland
Kylee Ellison, Sarah Roach – South Point
Olivia Kerns, Emma Hansen – Chesapeake

