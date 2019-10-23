All-OVC soccer teams announced

Players from Portsmouth High School are in BOLD.
Boys Soccer
Coach of the Year – Cory Camden, Gallia Academy
|First Team
|Brody Whitt, Keagan Danials, Timothy Ian Hill, Andrew Toler – Gallia Acadmey
|Tyler Lilly, Seth Anderson, Mason Kazee – South Point
|Brady Floyd, Sam Simpson – Rock Hill
|Jacob Polcyn, Zach Stewart – Fairland
|Marcus Jamie, Brady Wilson – Chesapeake
|Richie Bowman – Portsmouth
|Honorable Mention
|Maddux Camden, Coltoe Roe – Gallia Academy
|Zane Walters, Mattthew Allen – South Point
|Parker Knipp, Jasson Aguilera – Rock Hill
|Ethan Stevenson, Xavier Veltri – Fairland
|Jonah Ridenor, Brayden Gilpin – Chesapeake
|Alsono Salinas, Dylan Cheatham – Portsmouth
Girls Soccer
Co-Coach of the Year – Summer Collins, Rock Hill; Leah Polcyn, Gallia Academy
|First Team
|Lucy Simpson, Makayla Scott, Paige Bailey, Bri Reynolds – Rock Hill
|Preslee Reed, Kyrsten Sanders, Brooke Johnson, Kaylie Clark – Gallia Academy
|Julia White, Maddie Miller – Fairland
|Emilee Whitt, Jaycie Walters – South Point
|Maddie McKee, Kelsie Hegemeyer – Chesapeake
|Honorable Mention
|Grace Stevens, Kellie Adams – Rock Hill
|Koren Truance, Sarah Watts – Gallia Academy
|Lexi Hall, Maddie Arthur – Fairland
|Kylee Ellison, Sarah Roach – South Point
|Olivia Kerns, Emma Hansen – Chesapeake