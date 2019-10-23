All-OVC soccer teams announced

Players from Portsmouth High School are in BOLD.

Boys Soccer

Coach of the Year – Cory Camden, Gallia Academy

First Team Brody Whitt, Keagan Danials, Timothy Ian Hill, Andrew Toler – Gallia Acadmey Tyler Lilly, Seth Anderson, Mason Kazee – South Point Brady Floyd, Sam Simpson – Rock Hill Jacob Polcyn, Zach Stewart – Fairland Marcus Jamie, Brady Wilson – Chesapeake Richie Bowman – Portsmouth

Honorable Mention Maddux Camden, Coltoe Roe – Gallia Academy Zane Walters, Mattthew Allen – South Point Parker Knipp, Jasson Aguilera – Rock Hill Ethan Stevenson, Xavier Veltri – Fairland Jonah Ridenor, Brayden Gilpin – Chesapeake Alsono Salinas, Dylan Cheatham – Portsmouth

Girls Soccer

Co-Coach of the Year – Summer Collins, Rock Hill; Leah Polcyn, Gallia Academy

First Team Lucy Simpson, Makayla Scott, Paige Bailey, Bri Reynolds – Rock Hill Preslee Reed, Kyrsten Sanders, Brooke Johnson, Kaylie Clark – Gallia Academy Julia White, Maddie Miller – Fairland Emilee Whitt, Jaycie Walters – South Point Maddie McKee, Kelsie Hegemeyer – Chesapeake

Honorable Mention Grace Stevens, Kellie Adams – Rock Hill Koren Truance, Sarah Watts – Gallia Academy Lexi Hall, Maddie Arthur – Fairland Kylee Ellison, Sarah Roach – South Point Olivia Kerns, Emma Hansen – Chesapeake