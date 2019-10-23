Bear Madness 2019: Johnson wins dunk contest; Kallner, Adkins take home three-point shootout

Shawnee State senior forward Justin Johnson edged fellow senior guard Kyree Elder by completing his final dunk for the 2019 Bear Madness Slam Dunk Contest Championship, freshmen newcomers Abbie Kallner and Kyle Adkins shot their way to Three-Point contest championship honors, and Desmond Crosby, Jr., Bethany Mackin, and Emilee Cochran took home Team-Up honors during the 2019 Bear Madness at Shawnee State University, which was held in Waller Gymnasium.

Johnson and Elder put on a scintillating show for the fans in the dunk contest, which capped off the Bear Madness festivities. The former requested a song by famed rapper Lil Wayne, and was able to walk it off to “Go DJ, that’s my DJ” with a rattling slam that capped off a strong final showdown between the two. Crosby, Jr., along with Kobie Johnson, also competed in the dunk competition.

In the Three-Point Contest, the local standouts stole the headlines as Kallner and Adkins took home their respective titles in the women’s and men’s three-point contest. Kallner then defeated Adkins, 11-9, in the showdown between the two participants as the guard, fresh off of a Division III Regional Finals appearance with nearby Wheelersburg in girls basketball back in March, continued a fantastic 2019 by taking the outright trophy.

During Team-Up, which was the first contest that kicked off Bear Madness festivities, Crosby, Jr., along with Mackin and Cochran, edged the trio of Jakiel Wells, Alex Ochman, and Stacia Martin in the finals of the Team-Up Competition, which consisted of four teams with one player each from the men’s basketball, women’s basketball, and volleyball programs. Each of the four programs who took part in Team-Up had to make a free throw, a three-point shot, and a halfcourt shot before the team that they were competing against in order to collect the victory.

Along with the previously mentioned student-athletes, Selby Hind-Wills, Anyia Pride, Bella Gill, Bailey Cummins, Sydney King, Maria Kolinoff, Carson Roney, Evelyn Oktavec, Steven Zimmerman, Tayshaun Fox, and Dakota Prichard all competed in the event by participating in either the Team-Up or three-point competitions.

In addition to the contests that involved the student-athletes, a skills challenge and a jersey race were held for the males and females in the crowd during the Bear Madness festivities.

The volleyball program at Shawnee State is in action on Wednesday, Oct. 23 when the Bears take on Pikeville at 6 p.m., while the women’s basketball program tips off its season two days later when the Bears take on Lourdes on Friday, Oct. 25 (5 p.m.) and Brescia on Saturday, Oct. 26 (2 p.m.). All of those contests are at Waller Gymnasium.

During the following week, the volleyball program plays host to Cumberlands (Ky.) on Tuesday evening at 6 p.m. inside the Waller Gymnasium confines, while the men’s basketball program opens their home slate of affairs with a contest against Wright State-Lake on Wednesday, Oct. 30 at 7 p.m. Following that contest, the Sean Elliott Memorial Classic presented by Jimmy John’s will commence, with Shawnee State playing against Midway on Friday, Nov. 1 at 7 p.m. and against West Virginia Tech on Saturday, Nov. 2 at 3 p.m.

For more information on SSU Bears Athletics, visit www.ssubears.com or visit the Twitter and Facebook pages at https://twitter.com/SSUBears and https://www.facebook.com/SSUBears