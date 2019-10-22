4 from Scioto County earn all-SE District golf

Now here’s a foursome for you.

Four individuals representing three Scioto County clubs have earned all-Southeast District golf honors for 2019 — as announced on Monday by the Southeast District Golf Coaches Association.

Two players from Wheelersburg, one from Portsmouth and another from South Webster made up this season’s Scioto County contingent, as one was a first-team selection with three others being senior Honorable Mention picks.

Wheelersburg junior Trevin Mault made Division II first team, while his senior Pirate teammate Tanner Stevenson joined on the list as D-II Honorable Mention.

Also earning Honorable Mention in Division II was Portsmouth senior Jack Workman.

The only Division III honoree was South Webster senior Andrew Smith, who made Honorable Mention as well.

Mault — in all three years to date — has qualified for the Division II district meet, as Stevenson advanced to the district his sophomore and senior campaigns.

Smith, the past two seasons, helped lead the Jeeps to back-to-back qualifying berths for the Division III district tournament.

Joining Mault on the Division II first team were fellow junior Clayton Thomas of Fairland — and seniors Ty Schobelock of Unioto, Connor Hefner of Waverly, Blake Raineger of Fairfield Union and Whit Byrd of Alexander.

Unioto swept the top honors, as Schobelock captured the Player of the Year while Dan Drummond was named Coach of the Year.

Wheelersburg junior Trevin Mault was named to the Division II first team all-district list for his play for the Pirates during the 2019 golf season. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2019/10/web1_IMG_4458.jpg Wheelersburg junior Trevin Mault was named to the Division II first team all-district list for his play for the Pirates during the 2019 golf season. Jacob Smith | Daily Times

By Paul Boggs pboggs@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Paul Boggs at (740) 353-3101 ext. 1926, by email at pboggs@aimmediamidwest.com, or on Twitter @BoggsSports © 2019 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved

Reach Paul Boggs at (740) 353-3101 ext. 1926, by email at pboggs@aimmediamidwest.com, or on Twitter @BoggsSports © 2019 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved