District 14 volleyball honors released

On the morning of October 21st, District 14 president and Wheelersburg volleyball coach Allen Perry released the All-District honors for District 14 as voted on by the coaches in District 14.
Division II
Player of the Year and 2019 OHSVCA All Star Representative – Rylee Barr, Fairfield Union
Coach of the Year – Nancy Terry, Waverly
|1st Team All-District
|Rylee Barr, Fairfield Union
|Sophia Fulkerson, Chillicothe
|Carli Knight, Waverly
|Rayanna Burns, Washington Court House
|Kenzie McConnell, Circleville
|Amber Cottrill, Unioto
|2nd Team All-District
|Morgan Hartman, Fairfield Union
|Hailie Silcott, Waverly
|Payton McBee, Chillicothe
|Olivia Fliehman, Miami Trace
|Hallie Pinkerton, Unioto
|Halli Wall, Washington Court House
|Honorable Mention
|Alli Nungester, Circleville
|Jaelyn Pitzer, McClain
|Kacey Piece, Unioto
|Jessica Cottrill, Fairfield Union
|Laura Robinson, Miami Trace
|Kaiya Elsea, Logan Elm
|Mariah Kemp, Circleville
Division III
Player of the Year and 2019 OHSVCA All Star Representative – Alli McQuay, Wheelersburg
Coach of the Year – Allen Perry, Wheeleersburg
|1st Team All-District
|Alli McQuay, Wheelersburg
|Kristin Phillips, Westfall
|Skylar Hice, Southeastern
|Megan Steele, Huntington
|Jenna Martin, Adena
|Haidyn Wamsley, Northwest
|2nd Team All-District
|Kylee Barney, Wheelersburg
|Sierra Kendall, North Adams
|Allison Basye, Huntington
|Josie Williams, Westfall
|Maddie Slusher, Minford
|Mallory Bergan, Wheelersburg
|3rd Team All-District
|Alli Bennett, Zane Trace
|Layla Hattan, Leesburg Fairfield
|Emily Boggs, Wheelersburg
|Ellie Harper, Adena
|Camryn Carroll, Adena
|Delaney Harper, North Adams
|Honorable Mention
|Taylor Dotson, Eastern
|Reagan Lewis, Northwest
|Hannah Lougheed, Southeastern
|Ally Coriell, Minford
|Alyssa Steele, Huntington
|Brooklynn Laymon, Lynchburg-Clay
|Wylie Shipley, North Adams
|Marissa Mullins, Westfall
|Jaden Smith, Leesburg Fairfield
|Laynee Hill, Zane Trace
Division IV
Co-Player of the Year and 2019 OHSVCA All-Star Representative – Cassie Schaefer, Notre Dame
Co-Player of the Year – Faith Maloney, South Webster
Coach of the Year – Cassidy Roney, Notre Dame
|1st Team All-District
|Cassie Schaefer, Notre Dame
|Faith Maloney, South Webster
|Jaelyn Warnock, Clay
|Carigan Haggy, Western
|Sophia Hassel, Notre Dame
|Bri Claxon, South Webster
|2nd Team All-District
|Harlee Wilkinson, Peebles
|Brooke Kennedy, Manchester
|Taylor Schmidt, Notre Dame
|Skylar White, Eastern
|Lexus Oiler, New Boston Glenwood
|Olivia Smith, Paint Valley
|Honorable Mention
|Graci Claxon, South Webster
|Abbi Stanforth, Paint Valley
|Cylee Bratton, Whiteoak
|Ava Hassel, Notre Dame
|Averi McFadden, Paint Valley
|Kame Sweeney, Green
|Claire Dettwiller, Notre Dame
|Katie Newsome, Eastern
|Shelby Easter, New Boston Glenwood
|Christian Reed, Peebles
|Grace Smith, East
|Addison Cochenour, Eastern
