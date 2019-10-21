District 14 volleyball honors released

On the morning of October 21st, District 14 president and Wheelersburg volleyball coach Allen Perry released the All-District honors for District 14 as voted on by the coaches in District 14.

Division II

Player of the Year and 2019 OHSVCA All Star Representative – Rylee Barr, Fairfield Union

Coach of the Year – Nancy Terry, Waverly

1st Team All-District Rylee Barr, Fairfield Union Sophia Fulkerson, Chillicothe Carli Knight, Waverly Rayanna Burns, Washington Court House Kenzie McConnell, Circleville Amber Cottrill, Unioto

2nd Team All-District Morgan Hartman, Fairfield Union Hailie Silcott, Waverly Payton McBee, Chillicothe Olivia Fliehman, Miami Trace Hallie Pinkerton, Unioto Halli Wall, Washington Court House

Honorable Mention Alli Nungester, Circleville Jaelyn Pitzer, McClain Kacey Piece, Unioto Jessica Cottrill, Fairfield Union Laura Robinson, Miami Trace Kaiya Elsea, Logan Elm Mariah Kemp, Circleville

Division III

Player of the Year and 2019 OHSVCA All Star Representative – Alli McQuay, Wheelersburg

Coach of the Year – Allen Perry, Wheeleersburg

1st Team All-District Alli McQuay, Wheelersburg Kristin Phillips, Westfall Skylar Hice, Southeastern Megan Steele, Huntington Jenna Martin, Adena Haidyn Wamsley, Northwest

2nd Team All-District Kylee Barney, Wheelersburg Sierra Kendall, North Adams Allison Basye, Huntington Josie Williams, Westfall Maddie Slusher, Minford Mallory Bergan, Wheelersburg

3rd Team All-District Alli Bennett, Zane Trace Layla Hattan, Leesburg Fairfield Emily Boggs, Wheelersburg Ellie Harper, Adena Camryn Carroll, Adena Delaney Harper, North Adams

Honorable Mention Taylor Dotson, Eastern Reagan Lewis, Northwest Hannah Lougheed, Southeastern Ally Coriell, Minford Alyssa Steele, Huntington Brooklynn Laymon, Lynchburg-Clay Wylie Shipley, North Adams Marissa Mullins, Westfall Jaden Smith, Leesburg Fairfield Laynee Hill, Zane Trace

Division IV

Co-Player of the Year and 2019 OHSVCA All-Star Representative – Cassie Schaefer, Notre Dame

Co-Player of the Year – Faith Maloney, South Webster

Coach of the Year – Cassidy Roney, Notre Dame

1st Team All-District Cassie Schaefer, Notre Dame Faith Maloney, South Webster Jaelyn Warnock, Clay Carigan Haggy, Western Sophia Hassel, Notre Dame Bri Claxon, South Webster

2nd Team All-District Harlee Wilkinson, Peebles Brooke Kennedy, Manchester Taylor Schmidt, Notre Dame Skylar White, Eastern Lexus Oiler, New Boston Glenwood Olivia Smith, Paint Valley

Honorable Mention Graci Claxon, South Webster Abbi Stanforth, Paint Valley Cylee Bratton, Whiteoak Ava Hassel, Notre Dame Averi McFadden, Paint Valley Kame Sweeney, Green Claire Dettwiller, Notre Dame Katie Newsome, Eastern Shelby Easter, New Boston Glenwood Christian Reed, Peebles Grace Smith, East Addison Cochenour, Eastern

Notre Dame’s Cassie Schaefer (1) was named the Division IV District 14 Co-Player of the Year alongside South Webster’s Faith Maloney, District 14 announced, Monday. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2019/10/web1_IMG_7812.jpg Notre Dame’s Cassie Schaefer (1) was named the Division IV District 14 Co-Player of the Year alongside South Webster’s Faith Maloney, District 14 announced, Monday. Jacob Smith | Daily Times

Staff Report

© 2019 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved

© 2019 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved