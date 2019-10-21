Posted on by

District 14 volleyball honors released


Staff Report

Notre Dame’s Cassie Schaefer (1) was named the Division IV District 14 Co-Player of the Year alongside South Webster’s Faith Maloney, District 14 announced, Monday.

Jacob Smith | Daily Times

On the morning of October 21st, District 14 president and Wheelersburg volleyball coach Allen Perry released the All-District honors for District 14 as voted on by the coaches in District 14.

Division II

Player of the Year and 2019 OHSVCA All Star Representative – Rylee Barr, Fairfield Union

Coach of the Year – Nancy Terry, Waverly

1st Team All-District
Rylee Barr, Fairfield Union
Sophia Fulkerson, Chillicothe
Carli Knight, Waverly
Rayanna Burns, Washington Court House
Kenzie McConnell, Circleville
Amber Cottrill, Unioto
2nd Team All-District
Morgan Hartman, Fairfield Union
Hailie Silcott, Waverly
Payton McBee, Chillicothe
Olivia Fliehman, Miami Trace
Hallie Pinkerton, Unioto
Halli Wall, Washington Court House
Honorable Mention
Alli Nungester, Circleville
Jaelyn Pitzer, McClain
Kacey Piece, Unioto
Jessica Cottrill, Fairfield Union
Laura Robinson, Miami Trace
Kaiya Elsea, Logan Elm
Mariah Kemp, Circleville

Division III

Player of the Year and 2019 OHSVCA All Star Representative – Alli McQuay, Wheelersburg

Coach of the Year – Allen Perry, Wheeleersburg

1st Team All-District
Alli McQuay, Wheelersburg
Kristin Phillips, Westfall
Skylar Hice, Southeastern
Megan Steele, Huntington
Jenna Martin, Adena
Haidyn Wamsley, Northwest
2nd Team All-District
Kylee Barney, Wheelersburg
Sierra Kendall, North Adams
Allison Basye, Huntington
Josie Williams, Westfall
Maddie Slusher, Minford
Mallory Bergan, Wheelersburg
3rd Team All-District
Alli Bennett, Zane Trace
Layla Hattan, Leesburg Fairfield
Emily Boggs, Wheelersburg
Ellie Harper, Adena
Camryn Carroll, Adena
Delaney Harper, North Adams
Honorable Mention
Taylor Dotson, Eastern
Reagan Lewis, Northwest
Hannah Lougheed, Southeastern
Ally Coriell, Minford
Alyssa Steele, Huntington
Brooklynn Laymon, Lynchburg-Clay
Wylie Shipley, North Adams
Marissa Mullins, Westfall
Jaden Smith, Leesburg Fairfield
Laynee Hill, Zane Trace

Division IV

Co-Player of the Year and 2019 OHSVCA All-Star Representative – Cassie Schaefer, Notre Dame

Co-Player of the Year – Faith Maloney, South Webster

Coach of the Year – Cassidy Roney, Notre Dame

1st Team All-District
Cassie Schaefer, Notre Dame
Faith Maloney, South Webster
Jaelyn Warnock, Clay
Carigan Haggy, Western
Sophia Hassel, Notre Dame
Bri Claxon, South Webster
2nd Team All-District
Harlee Wilkinson, Peebles
Brooke Kennedy, Manchester
Taylor Schmidt, Notre Dame
Skylar White, Eastern
Lexus Oiler, New Boston Glenwood
Olivia Smith, Paint Valley
Honorable Mention
Graci Claxon, South Webster
Abbi Stanforth, Paint Valley
Cylee Bratton, Whiteoak
Ava Hassel, Notre Dame
Averi McFadden, Paint Valley
Kame Sweeney, Green
Claire Dettwiller, Notre Dame
Katie Newsome, Eastern
Shelby Easter, New Boston Glenwood
Christian Reed, Peebles
Grace Smith, East
Addison Cochenour, Eastern

© 2019 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved

