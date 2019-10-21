Ohio HS AP football poll Oct. 21st

DIVISION I 1, Mentor (20) 8-0 207 2, Lakewood St. Edward 7-1 172 3, Fairfield (2) 8-0 166 4, Powell Olentangy Liberty (1) 8-0 141 5, Cincinnati Elder 7-1 136 6, Springfield 7-1 101 7, Euclid 7-1 74 8, Pickerington Central 7-1 70 9, Cincinnati Colerain 7-1 38 10, Cincinnati St. Xavier 6-2 32

Others receiving 12 or more points: Toledo Whitmer 25. Canton McKinley 24. Groveport-Madison 22. Springboro 19.

DIVISION II 1, Massillon Washington (11) 8-0 193 2, Akron Hoban (7) 7-1 178 3, Toledo Central Catholic (4) 8-0 159 4, Cincinnati La Salle (1) 7-1 124 5, Cincinnati Turpin 8-0 121 6, Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 8-0 117 7, Avon 8-0 102 8, Mayfield 8-0 80 9, Columbus St. Francis DeSales 7-1 31 10, Harrison 7-1 24

Others receiving 12 or more points: Troy 23. Massillon Perry 22. Cincinnati Winton Woods 17. Avon Lake 13.

DIVISION III 1, New Philadelphia (14) 8-0 192 2, Plain City Jonathan Alder (3) 8-0 154 3, Columbus Bishop Hartley (4) 7-1 151 4, Trotwood-Madison 7-1 115 5, Aurora (1) 8-0 104 6, Granville 8-0 97 7, Streetsboro 8-0 94 8, Dayton Chaminade Julienne (1) 7-1 67 9, Chagrin Falls Kenston 7-1 65 10, Norwalk 7-1 43

Others receiving 12 or more points: Jackson 34. Wapakoneta 32. Franklin 24. Mansfield 15. Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary 15.

DIVISION IV 1, Cincinnati Wyoming (17) 8-0 209 2, Perry (5) 8-0 185 3, Clarksville Clinton-Massie (1) 7-1 146 4, Newark Licking Valley 8-0 143 5, Gallipolis Gallia Academy 8-0 96 6, Cincinnati Indian Hill 7-1 87 7, Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 8-0 83 8, Waynesville 7-1 61 9, Ottawa-Glandorf 7-1 50 10, Wintersville Indian Creek 7-1 30

Others receiving 12 or more points: St. Bernard Roger Bacon 29. Wauseon 28. Germantown Valley View 15. Poland Seminary 15. Cuyahoga Valley Christian Academy 13. Galion 13.

DIVISION V 1, Kirtland (20) 8-0 227 2, Orrville (3) 8-0 170 3, West Lafayette Ridgewood 8-0 135 4, Pemberville Eastwood 8-0 126 5, Oak Harbor 8-0 117 6, Ironton 7-1 86 7, West Liberty-Salem 7-1 78 8, Springfield Shawnee 7-1 73 9, West Jefferson 7-1 56 10, Garrettsville Garfield 8-0 35

Others receiving 12 or more points: Cincinnati Taft 32. Northwood 14. Rootstown 14. Findlay Liberty-Benton 13. Amanda-Clearcreek 12.

DIVISION VI 1, Anna (13) 7-1 193 2, New Middletown Springfield (1) 8-0 142 3, Glouster Trimble (4) 8-0 136 4, Coldwater (2) 7-1 131 5, Minster 7-1 124 6, Beverly Fort Frye (2) 8-0 120 7, Liberty Center (1) 7-1 51 8, Mogadore 7-1 49 9, Mechanicsburg 7-1 48 10, Howard East Knox 8-0 47 (tie) Archbold 7-1 47

Others receiving 12 or more points: Lima Central Catholic 39. Chillicothe Southeastern 21. Bainbridge Paint Valley 17. Frankfort Adena 12. Arcanum 12.

DIVISION VII 1, McComb (15) 8-0 191 2, Maria Stein Marion Local (4) 6-2 146 3, Ft. Loramie 7-1 136 4, Canal Winchester Harvest Prep (1) 7-1 132 5, Lucas (1) 7-1 103 6, Hamilton New Miami (1) 7-0 97 7, Cleveland Cuyahoga Heights 6-1 81 8, Norwalk St. Paul 7-1 80 9, Leipsic 7-1 72 10, Hamler Patrick Henry 6-2 50

Others receiving 12 or more points: New Bremen 42. Louisville St. Thomas Aquinas 30.