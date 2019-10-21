Posted on by

Ohio HS AP football poll Oct. 21st


photo
DIVISION I
1, Mentor (20) 8-0 207
2, Lakewood St. Edward 7-1 172
3, Fairfield (2) 8-0 166
4, Powell Olentangy Liberty (1) 8-0 141
5, Cincinnati Elder 7-1 136
6, Springfield 7-1 101
7, Euclid 7-1 74
8, Pickerington Central 7-1 70
9, Cincinnati Colerain 7-1 38
10, Cincinnati St. Xavier 6-2 32

Others receiving 12 or more points: Toledo Whitmer 25. Canton McKinley 24. Groveport-Madison 22. Springboro 19.

DIVISION II
1, Massillon Washington (11) 8-0 193
2, Akron Hoban (7) 7-1 178
3, Toledo Central Catholic (4) 8-0 159
4, Cincinnati La Salle (1) 7-1 124
5, Cincinnati Turpin 8-0 121
6, Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 8-0 117
7, Avon 8-0 102
8, Mayfield 8-0 80
9, Columbus St. Francis DeSales 7-1 31
10, Harrison 7-1 24

Others receiving 12 or more points: Troy 23. Massillon Perry 22. Cincinnati Winton Woods 17. Avon Lake 13.

DIVISION III
1, New Philadelphia (14) 8-0 192
2, Plain City Jonathan Alder (3) 8-0 154
3, Columbus Bishop Hartley (4) 7-1 151
4, Trotwood-Madison 7-1 115
5, Aurora (1) 8-0 104
6, Granville 8-0 97
7, Streetsboro 8-0 94
8, Dayton Chaminade Julienne (1) 7-1 67
9, Chagrin Falls Kenston 7-1 65
10, Norwalk 7-1 43

Others receiving 12 or more points: Jackson 34. Wapakoneta 32. Franklin 24. Mansfield 15. Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary 15.

DIVISION IV
1, Cincinnati Wyoming (17) 8-0 209
2, Perry (5) 8-0 185
3, Clarksville Clinton-Massie (1) 7-1 146
4, Newark Licking Valley 8-0 143
5, Gallipolis Gallia Academy 8-0 96
6, Cincinnati Indian Hill 7-1 87
7, Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 8-0 83
8, Waynesville 7-1 61
9, Ottawa-Glandorf 7-1 50
10, Wintersville Indian Creek 7-1 30

Others receiving 12 or more points: St. Bernard Roger Bacon 29. Wauseon 28. Germantown Valley View 15. Poland Seminary 15. Cuyahoga Valley Christian Academy 13. Galion 13.

DIVISION V
1, Kirtland (20) 8-0 227
2, Orrville (3) 8-0 170
3, West Lafayette Ridgewood 8-0 135
4, Pemberville Eastwood 8-0 126
5, Oak Harbor 8-0 117
6, Ironton 7-1 86
7, West Liberty-Salem 7-1 78
8, Springfield Shawnee 7-1 73
9, West Jefferson 7-1 56
10, Garrettsville Garfield 8-0 35

Others receiving 12 or more points: Cincinnati Taft 32. Northwood 14. Rootstown 14. Findlay Liberty-Benton 13. Amanda-Clearcreek 12.

DIVISION VI
1, Anna (13) 7-1 193
2, New Middletown Springfield (1) 8-0 142
3, Glouster Trimble (4) 8-0 136
4, Coldwater (2) 7-1 131
5, Minster 7-1 124
6, Beverly Fort Frye (2) 8-0 120
7, Liberty Center (1) 7-1 51
8, Mogadore 7-1 49
9, Mechanicsburg 7-1 48
10, Howard East Knox 8-0 47
(tie) Archbold 7-1 47

Others receiving 12 or more points: Lima Central Catholic 39. Chillicothe Southeastern 21. Bainbridge Paint Valley 17. Frankfort Adena 12. Arcanum 12.

DIVISION VII
1, McComb (15) 8-0 191
2, Maria Stein Marion Local (4) 6-2 146
3, Ft. Loramie 7-1 136
4, Canal Winchester Harvest Prep (1) 7-1 132
5, Lucas (1) 7-1 103
6, Hamilton New Miami (1) 7-0 97
7, Cleveland Cuyahoga Heights 6-1 81
8, Norwalk St. Paul 7-1 80
9, Leipsic 7-1 72
10, Hamler Patrick Henry 6-2 50

Others receiving 12 or more points: New Bremen 42. Louisville St. Thomas Aquinas 30.

https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2019/10/web1_AP-poll-logo-2.jpg