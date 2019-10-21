Ohio HS AP football poll Oct. 21st

|DIVISION I
|1, Mentor (20)
|8-0
|207
|2, Lakewood St. Edward
|7-1
|172
|3, Fairfield (2)
|8-0
|166
|4, Powell Olentangy Liberty (1)
|8-0
|141
|5, Cincinnati Elder
|7-1
|136
|6, Springfield
|7-1
|101
|7, Euclid
|7-1
|74
|8, Pickerington Central
|7-1
|70
|9, Cincinnati Colerain
|7-1
|38
|10, Cincinnati St. Xavier
|6-2
|32
Others receiving 12 or more points: Toledo Whitmer 25. Canton McKinley 24. Groveport-Madison 22. Springboro 19.
|DIVISION II
|1, Massillon Washington (11)
|8-0
|193
|2, Akron Hoban (7)
|7-1
|178
|3, Toledo Central Catholic (4)
|8-0
|159
|4, Cincinnati La Salle (1)
|7-1
|124
|5, Cincinnati Turpin
|8-0
|121
|6, Whitehouse Anthony Wayne
|8-0
|117
|7, Avon
|8-0
|102
|8, Mayfield
|8-0
|80
|9, Columbus St. Francis DeSales
|7-1
|31
|10, Harrison
|7-1
|24
Others receiving 12 or more points: Troy 23. Massillon Perry 22. Cincinnati Winton Woods 17. Avon Lake 13.
|DIVISION III
|1, New Philadelphia (14)
|8-0
|192
|2, Plain City Jonathan Alder (3)
|8-0
|154
|3, Columbus Bishop Hartley (4)
|7-1
|151
|4, Trotwood-Madison
|7-1
|115
|5, Aurora (1)
|8-0
|104
|6, Granville
|8-0
|97
|7, Streetsboro
|8-0
|94
|8, Dayton Chaminade Julienne (1)
|7-1
|67
|9, Chagrin Falls Kenston
|7-1
|65
|10, Norwalk
|7-1
|43
Others receiving 12 or more points: Jackson 34. Wapakoneta 32. Franklin 24. Mansfield 15. Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary 15.
|DIVISION IV
|1, Cincinnati Wyoming (17)
|8-0
|209
|2, Perry (5)
|8-0
|185
|3, Clarksville Clinton-Massie (1)
|7-1
|146
|4, Newark Licking Valley
|8-0
|143
|5, Gallipolis Gallia Academy
|8-0
|96
|6, Cincinnati Indian Hill
|7-1
|87
|7, Gnadenhutten Indian Valley
|8-0
|83
|8, Waynesville
|7-1
|61
|9, Ottawa-Glandorf
|7-1
|50
|10, Wintersville Indian Creek
|7-1
|30
Others receiving 12 or more points: St. Bernard Roger Bacon 29. Wauseon 28. Germantown Valley View 15. Poland Seminary 15. Cuyahoga Valley Christian Academy 13. Galion 13.
|DIVISION V
|1, Kirtland (20)
|8-0
|227
|2, Orrville (3)
|8-0
|170
|3, West Lafayette Ridgewood
|8-0
|135
|4, Pemberville Eastwood
|8-0
|126
|5, Oak Harbor
|8-0
|117
|6, Ironton
|7-1
|86
|7, West Liberty-Salem
|7-1
|78
|8, Springfield Shawnee
|7-1
|73
|9, West Jefferson
|7-1
|56
|10, Garrettsville Garfield
|8-0
|35
Others receiving 12 or more points: Cincinnati Taft 32. Northwood 14. Rootstown 14. Findlay Liberty-Benton 13. Amanda-Clearcreek 12.
|DIVISION VI
|1, Anna (13)
|7-1
|193
|2, New Middletown Springfield (1)
|8-0
|142
|3, Glouster Trimble (4)
|8-0
|136
|4, Coldwater (2)
|7-1
|131
|5, Minster
|7-1
|124
|6, Beverly Fort Frye (2)
|8-0
|120
|7, Liberty Center (1)
|7-1
|51
|8, Mogadore
|7-1
|49
|9, Mechanicsburg
|7-1
|48
|10, Howard East Knox
|8-0
|47
|(tie) Archbold
|7-1
|47
Others receiving 12 or more points: Lima Central Catholic 39. Chillicothe Southeastern 21. Bainbridge Paint Valley 17. Frankfort Adena 12. Arcanum 12.
|DIVISION VII
|1, McComb (15)
|8-0
|191
|2, Maria Stein Marion Local (4)
|6-2
|146
|3, Ft. Loramie
|7-1
|136
|4, Canal Winchester Harvest Prep (1)
|7-1
|132
|5, Lucas (1)
|7-1
|103
|6, Hamilton New Miami (1)
|7-0
|97
|7, Cleveland Cuyahoga Heights
|6-1
|81
|8, Norwalk St. Paul
|7-1
|80
|9, Leipsic
|7-1
|72
|10, Hamler Patrick Henry
|6-2
|50
Others receiving 12 or more points: New Bremen 42. Louisville St. Thomas Aquinas 30.