Mustangs blank Lady Falcons in sectional

LYNCHBURG — Unfortunately for the Minford Lady Falcons, they gave up goals on Thursday — early and often, and even late.

The second-seeded Lynchburg-Clay Lady Mustangs scored five first-half goals and four more second-half markers — en route to rolling and blanking the Lady Falcons 9-0 in a Division III girls soccer sectional championship tilt.

“We gave up easy goals by not marking the runs,” said Minford coach Shane Tieman.

The Mustangs managed hat tricks from senior Kaylee Lunsford and freshman Karlie Tipton, as Isabelle Brinkman bagged two goals and Raelynn Ruble registered one.

Serena Smith, the L-C goalkeeper, saved a single shot.

Minford’s Makayla Watters wound up with eight saves, while fellow Falcon netminder Neveah Potter posted three.

The Lady Falcons, which were the third-seeded squad in the sectional, fell to 8-9-0.

Minford will complete its 2019 season on Tuesday — when it hosts Ironton St. Joseph in a Southern Ohio Conference makeup matchup at 5 p.m.

The contest also marks Senior Night activities for the Lady Falcons.

Lynchburg-Clay raised its record to 12-2-3.

