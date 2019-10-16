All-SOC volleyball honors released

Clay senior Jaelyn Warnock (13) was named the 2019 SOC I player of the year, the conference announced Wednesday. Warnock currently leads all Division IV players in the state of Ohio in kills with 411 kills.
Jacob Smith | Daily Times
PORTSMOUTH – Wednesday afternoon, the SOC released their All-SOC I and II teams along with individual accolades for performances by players and coaches during conference play for the 2019 regular season.
SOC II
|SOC II Individual Honors
|Player of the Year – Alli McQuay (Wheelersburg)
|Defensive Player of the Year – Maddie Slusher (Minford)
|Coach of the Year – Allen Perry (Wheelersburg)
|All-SOC II First Team
|Alli McQuary, Emily Boggs, Kylee Barney, and Mallory Bergan – Wheelersburg
|Faith Maloney, Bri Claxon, Mack Keller – South Webster
|Hailie Silcott, Carli Knight, Sarah Thompson – Waverly
|Haidyn Wamsley – Northwest
|Maddie Slusher – Minford
|Caitlyn Brisker – Oak Hill
|Skylar White – Eastern
|Brooklyn Buckle – Valley
|Morgan Rigsby – West
|All-SOC II Second Team
|Kaylee Darnell, Lauren Jolly – Wheelersburg
|Graci Claxon, Gwen Messer – South Webster
|Mattie Elliot, Kelli Stewart – Waverly
|Reagan Lewis, Ava Jenkins – Northwest
|Ally Coriell – Minford
|Abby Meldick – Oak Hill
|Katie Newsome – Eastern
|Kensie Spencer – Valley
|Alex Nolan – West
SOC I
|SOC I Individual Honors
|Player of the Year – Jaelyn Warnock (Clay)
|Defensive Player of the Year – Carrigan Haggy (Western)
|Coach of the Year – Kendra Holbrook (New Boston)
|All-SOC I First Team
|Sophia Hassel, Cassie Schaefer, Taylor Schmidt, Ava Hassel – Notre Dame
|Jaelyn Warnock, Shaley Munion, Hannah Phipps – Clay
|Carrigan Haggy, Chelsey Penwell, Kenzi Ferneau – Western
|Lexus Oiler – Glenwood
|Kame Sweeney – Green
|Payton Hunter – Symmes Valley
|Jadyn Green – Ironton St. Joe
|Grace Smith – East
|All-SOC I Second Team
|Joyce Zheng, Claire Dettwiller – Notre Dame
|Jordan Mathias, Kyleigh Oliver – Clay
|Mea Henderson, Paige Davis – Western
|Shelby Easter, Sammy Oiler – Glenwood
|Kasey Kimbler – Green
|Rachael Hayes – Symmes Valley
|Faith Mahlmeister – Ironton St. Joe
|Taylor Holley – East
