All-SOC volleyball honors released


Staff Report

Clay senior Jaelyn Warnock (13) was named the 2019 SOC I player of the year, the conference announced Wednesday. Warnock currently leads all Division IV players in the state of Ohio in kills with 411 kills.

Jacob Smith | Daily Times

PORTSMOUTH – Wednesday afternoon, the SOC released their All-SOC I and II teams along with individual accolades for performances by players and coaches during conference play for the 2019 regular season.

SOC II

SOC II Individual Honors
Player of the Year – Alli McQuay (Wheelersburg)
Defensive Player of the Year – Maddie Slusher (Minford)
Coach of the Year – Allen Perry (Wheelersburg)
All-SOC II First Team
Alli McQuary, Emily Boggs, Kylee Barney, and Mallory Bergan – Wheelersburg
Faith Maloney, Bri Claxon, Mack Keller – South Webster
Hailie Silcott, Carli Knight, Sarah Thompson – Waverly
Haidyn Wamsley – Northwest
Maddie Slusher – Minford
Caitlyn Brisker – Oak Hill
Skylar White – Eastern
Brooklyn Buckle – Valley
Morgan Rigsby – West
All-SOC II Second Team
Kaylee Darnell, Lauren Jolly – Wheelersburg
Graci Claxon, Gwen Messer – South Webster
Mattie Elliot, Kelli Stewart – Waverly
Reagan Lewis, Ava Jenkins – Northwest
Ally Coriell – Minford
Abby Meldick – Oak Hill
Katie Newsome – Eastern
Kensie Spencer – Valley
Alex Nolan – West

SOC I

SOC I Individual Honors
Player of the Year – Jaelyn Warnock (Clay)
Defensive Player of the Year – Carrigan Haggy (Western)
Coach of the Year – Kendra Holbrook (New Boston)
All-SOC I First Team
Sophia Hassel, Cassie Schaefer, Taylor Schmidt, Ava Hassel – Notre Dame
Jaelyn Warnock, Shaley Munion, Hannah Phipps – Clay
Carrigan Haggy, Chelsey Penwell, Kenzi Ferneau – Western
Lexus Oiler – Glenwood
Kame Sweeney – Green
Payton Hunter – Symmes Valley
Jadyn Green – Ironton St. Joe
Grace Smith – East
All-SOC I Second Team
Joyce Zheng, Claire Dettwiller – Notre Dame
Jordan Mathias, Kyleigh Oliver – Clay
Mea Henderson, Paige Davis – Western
Shelby Easter, Sammy Oiler – Glenwood
Kasey Kimbler – Green
Rachael Hayes – Symmes Valley
Faith Mahlmeister – Ironton St. Joe
Taylor Holley – East

