Valley falls in sectional semis to Piketon

LUCASVILLE – The Valley Indians 2019 volleyball season came to an end Tuesday in Lucasville as the visiting Piketon Redstreaks defeated the Indians in four sets (25-20, 27-25, 25-27, 25-18) in a Division III sectional semifinal.

“I would have liked to see a little more aggression,” Valley coach Kari Christman said following the loss. “Talking a little more, being active on the court. We have seven seniors who I’m definitely going to miss.”

In both sets two and three, Valley led Piketon on a set point (24-20 in both sets). In set two, Piketon rallied to take the set 27-25 despite nearly allowing the Indians to take the set. In set three when faced with the same situation, Valley was able to hold off the Redstreaks sweep attempt to take the set 27-25.

Tuesday’s loss ends the career of seven Valley seniors on the volleyball court: Brooklyn Buckle, Karysn Conaway, Kensie Spencer, Bre Call, Katie Wood, Abby Gambill, and Rylie Smith.

“They’re all big leaders to our program, and to our school in all sports,” Christman said. “They’re really going to be missed. I’ve had them since they were in eighth grade, so we’ve really gotten the chance to bond with them. They’re truly going to be missed, it’s a lot we’re going to be losing. But we have a lot coming back, excited to see where this group takes us.”

Piketon advances to the Division III sectional final vs. top seeded Adena, Saturday.

By Jacob Smith

