Trojans rally to knock off Coal Grove in five

COAL GROVE – Despite earning two regular season conference victories over the Coal Grove Hornets, Coach Sarah Prosch’s Portsmouth Trojans found themselves a nine seed in the Division III district seedings while the Hornets, a familiar but beatable foe, were ranked as an eight seed and would host Portsmouth in their sectional semifinal Tuesday night.

Home court nor seeding would play a role in this match, however, as the Trojans earned a sectional semifinal win over Coal Grove 3-2 (25-12, 20-25, 21-25, 25-16, 15-12) to advance to Saturday’s sectional final vs. top seeded and unbeaten Wheelersburg (22-0).

Leading Portsmouth in the upset win were seniors Megan Calvin who finished with 15 kills, 17 digs, and three aces, and Jaiden Rickett who finished with 14 kills, 15 digs, and two aces.

Sophomore Maddie Perry’s impact was felt on the court as she finished Tuesday’s game with eight kills and 17 digs. Sydney Tackett finished with eight kills to round out the Trojans offensive attack in Tuesday’s win.

Setter Katie Davis led the Trojans with a team high 41 assists and 10 digs in the win, also.

Portsmouth advances to Saturday’s sectional final to face top seeded Wheelersburg on the Pirates home court. During a tri-match hosted by Portsmouth earlier this year, Wheelersburg took two of two sets from the Trojans (25-2, 25-14).

