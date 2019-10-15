Smith wins second straight MSC Runner of Week honor

For the second week in a row, Shawnee State’s Brooke Smith was able to obtain the Mid-South Conference’s Runner of the Week award on Monday evening after another outstanding performance, this time at the #JennaStrong Fall Invitational on Friday in Wilmington.

Smith, who finished third overall with a 18:15, was one of eight runners to average under a six-minute mile in Friday evening’s #JennaStrong Fall Invitational. The senior from Wheelersburg bested 31 NCAA Division I runners in the meet en route to her sixth career Mid-South Conference Runner of the Week Award.

At the Greater Louisville Classic on Oct. 5, Smith led the Bears by running a strong 17:59 on the day en route to finishing 54th of 342 runners in a stacked Women’s 5K Gold race at the Greater Louisville Classic. The senior edged out a massive 181 NCAA Division I runners in that field, including each of the best runners off of the Memphis, Vanderbilt, Davidson, DePaul, Morehead State, Marshall, Murray State, and North Carolina-Asheville women’s cross country squads.

In addition to being one of only 55 runners to collect a time of under 18 minutes in the 6K Gold race, Smith finished just 30 seconds away from a top-10 overall run and averaged a 5:47 in the mile during the race. Over the course of the season, Smith has also posted impressive finishes at the Spartan Invitational, where Smith ran a 22:43 for a 30th place finish in a 6K race held in East Lansing, Mich. The senior also added in a 24:01 to place in 66th at the All-Ohio Championships in Cedarville during the Bears’ second 5K run of the year.

For her career, Smith, in addition to taking home Mid-South Conference ROW honors the last two weeks (Oct. 7 and Oct. 14), won MSC Runner of the Week honors for the weeks of Sept. 11, 2017, Sept. 18, 2017, Oct. 2, 2017 and Oct. 23, 2017.

The women’s cross country unit, along with the men, will be back in action on Saturday, Oct. 26 when the two units compete at the Great Lakes Classic in Grand Rapids, Mich.

