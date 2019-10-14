Oct. 14 Ohio HS football AP poll

Southeast District teams are in BOLD.

DIVISION I

1, Mentor (22) 7-0 228

2, Lakewood St. Edward 6-1 190

3, Fairfield (2) 7-0 170

4, Powell Olentangy Liberty (1) 7-0 159

5, Cincinnati Elder 6-1 140

6, Cincinnati St. Xavier 6-1 125

7, Springfield 6-1 75

8, Euclid 6-1 56

9, Dublin Coffman 6-1 40

10, Pickerington Central 6-1 36

Others receiving 12 or more points: Canton McKinley 30. Cincinnati Colerain 28. Groveport-Madison 26. Springboro 22.

DIVISION II

1, Massillon Washington (12) 7-0 221

2, Akron Hoban (6) 6-1 196

3, Toledo Central Catholic (6) 7-0 191

4, Cincinnati Turpin 7-0 136

5, Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 7-0 119

6, Avon 7-0 104

7, Mayfield 7-0 92

8, Cincinnati La Salle (1) 6-1 87

9, Cincinnati Winton Woods 5-2 63

10, Columbus St. Francis DeSales 6-1 30

Others receiving 12 or more points: Massillon Perry 26. Harrison 25. Avon Lake 16. Troy 14. Cleveland Benedictine 13.

DIVISION III

1, New Philadelphia (5) 7-0 181

2, Plain City Jonathan Alder (10) 7-0 168

3, Columbus Bishop Hartley (4) 6-1 167

4, Mansfield (2) 7-0 115

5, Trotwood-Madison 6-1 107

6, Granville 7-0 105

7, Chagrin Falls Kenston (2) 6-1 97

8, Streetsboro 7-0 83

9, Aurora (1) 7-0 76

10, Dayton Chaminade Julienne (1) 6-1 73

Others receiving 12 or more points: Wapakoneta 40. Norwalk 40. Franklin 25. Jackson 21. Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary 16. Chardon 14.

DIVISION IV

1, Cincinnati Wyoming (17) 7-0 233

2, Perry (8) 7-0 208

3, Newark Licking Valley 7-0 169

4, Clarksville Clinton-Massie 6-1 165

5, Gallipolis Gallia Academy 7-0 114

6, Cincinnati Indian Hill 6-1 95

7, Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 6-1 82

8, Waynesville 6-1 58

9, Ottawa-Glandorf 6-1 27

10, Waverly 6-1 25

Others receiving 12 or more points: Cuyahoga Valley Christian Academy 23. St. Bernard Roger Bacon 21. Galion 20. Poland Seminary 19. Milton-Union 19. Germantown Valley View 18. Wintersville Indian Creek 18. Kenton 15.

DIVISION V

1, Kirtland (21) 7-0 246

2, Orrville (3) 7-0 189

3, Pemberville Eastwood (1) 7-0 156

4, West Jefferson 7-0 146

5, West Lafayette Ridgewood 7-0 137

(tie), Oak Harbor 7-0 137

7, Garrettsville Garfield 7-0 87

8, Ironton 6-1 79

9, Springfield Shawnee 6-1 31

10, West Liberty-Salem 6-1 23

Others receiving 12 or more points: Cincinnati Taft 19. Sugarcreek Garaway 16. Cincinnati Hills Christian Academy 15. Northwood 13.

DIVISION VI

1, Coldwater (22) 7-0 237

2, Liberty Center (1) 7-0 175

3, Glouster Trimble (1) 7-0 143

4, New Middletown Springfield (1) 7-0 135

5, Anna 6-1 128

6, Beverly Fort Frye 7-0 120

7, Minster 6-1 95

8, Archbold 6-1 54

9, Mechanicsburg 6-1 48

10, Howard East Knox 7-0 35

Others receiving 12 or more points: Lima Central Catholic 31. Mogadore 28. Bainbridge Paint Valley 27. Chillicothe Southeastern 24. Arcanum 19. Frankfort Adena 15. Salineville Southern 14.

DIVISION VII

1, Maria Stein Marion Local (18) 6-1 221

2, McComb (3) 7-0 172

3, Leipsic (1) 7-0 163

4, Norwalk St. Paul (1) 7-0 139

5, Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 6-1 122

6, Ft. Loramie 6-1 112

7, Hamler Patrick Henry 6-1 110

8, Hamilton New Miami 6-0 63

9, Cleveland Cuyahoga Heights 5-1 54

10, Lucas (1) 6-1 42

Others receiving 12 or more points: New Bremen 31. Lancaster Fisher Catholic 26. Louisville St. Thomas Aquinas 16.

https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2019/10/web1_DD2412CE-C989-4898-8311-92F11E6FA353_ne20191014152536826-1.jpeg