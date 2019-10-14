Oct. 14 Ohio HS football AP poll

Southeast District teams are in BOLD.
DIVISION I
1, Mentor (22) 7-0 228
2, Lakewood St. Edward 6-1 190
3, Fairfield (2) 7-0 170
4, Powell Olentangy Liberty (1) 7-0 159
5, Cincinnati Elder 6-1 140
6, Cincinnati St. Xavier 6-1 125
7, Springfield 6-1 75
8, Euclid 6-1 56
9, Dublin Coffman 6-1 40
10, Pickerington Central 6-1 36
Others receiving 12 or more points: Canton McKinley 30. Cincinnati Colerain 28. Groveport-Madison 26. Springboro 22.
DIVISION II
1, Massillon Washington (12) 7-0 221
2, Akron Hoban (6) 6-1 196
3, Toledo Central Catholic (6) 7-0 191
4, Cincinnati Turpin 7-0 136
5, Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 7-0 119
6, Avon 7-0 104
7, Mayfield 7-0 92
8, Cincinnati La Salle (1) 6-1 87
9, Cincinnati Winton Woods 5-2 63
10, Columbus St. Francis DeSales 6-1 30
Others receiving 12 or more points: Massillon Perry 26. Harrison 25. Avon Lake 16. Troy 14. Cleveland Benedictine 13.
DIVISION III
1, New Philadelphia (5) 7-0 181
2, Plain City Jonathan Alder (10) 7-0 168
3, Columbus Bishop Hartley (4) 6-1 167
4, Mansfield (2) 7-0 115
5, Trotwood-Madison 6-1 107
6, Granville 7-0 105
7, Chagrin Falls Kenston (2) 6-1 97
8, Streetsboro 7-0 83
9, Aurora (1) 7-0 76
10, Dayton Chaminade Julienne (1) 6-1 73
Others receiving 12 or more points: Wapakoneta 40. Norwalk 40. Franklin 25. Jackson 21. Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary 16. Chardon 14.
DIVISION IV
1, Cincinnati Wyoming (17) 7-0 233
2, Perry (8) 7-0 208
3, Newark Licking Valley 7-0 169
4, Clarksville Clinton-Massie 6-1 165
5, Gallipolis Gallia Academy 7-0 114
6, Cincinnati Indian Hill 6-1 95
7, Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 6-1 82
8, Waynesville 6-1 58
9, Ottawa-Glandorf 6-1 27
10, Waverly 6-1 25
Others receiving 12 or more points: Cuyahoga Valley Christian Academy 23. St. Bernard Roger Bacon 21. Galion 20. Poland Seminary 19. Milton-Union 19. Germantown Valley View 18. Wintersville Indian Creek 18. Kenton 15.
DIVISION V
1, Kirtland (21) 7-0 246
2, Orrville (3) 7-0 189
3, Pemberville Eastwood (1) 7-0 156
4, West Jefferson 7-0 146
5, West Lafayette Ridgewood 7-0 137
(tie), Oak Harbor 7-0 137
7, Garrettsville Garfield 7-0 87
8, Ironton 6-1 79
9, Springfield Shawnee 6-1 31
10, West Liberty-Salem 6-1 23
Others receiving 12 or more points: Cincinnati Taft 19. Sugarcreek Garaway 16. Cincinnati Hills Christian Academy 15. Northwood 13.
DIVISION VI
1, Coldwater (22) 7-0 237
2, Liberty Center (1) 7-0 175
3, Glouster Trimble (1) 7-0 143
4, New Middletown Springfield (1) 7-0 135
5, Anna 6-1 128
6, Beverly Fort Frye 7-0 120
7, Minster 6-1 95
8, Archbold 6-1 54
9, Mechanicsburg 6-1 48
10, Howard East Knox 7-0 35
Others receiving 12 or more points: Lima Central Catholic 31. Mogadore 28. Bainbridge Paint Valley 27. Chillicothe Southeastern 24. Arcanum 19. Frankfort Adena 15. Salineville Southern 14.
DIVISION VII
1, Maria Stein Marion Local (18) 6-1 221
2, McComb (3) 7-0 172
3, Leipsic (1) 7-0 163
4, Norwalk St. Paul (1) 7-0 139
5, Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 6-1 122
6, Ft. Loramie 6-1 112
7, Hamler Patrick Henry 6-1 110
8, Hamilton New Miami 6-0 63
9, Cleveland Cuyahoga Heights 5-1 54
10, Lucas (1) 6-1 42
Others receiving 12 or more points: New Bremen 31. Lancaster Fisher Catholic 26. Louisville St. Thomas Aquinas 16.