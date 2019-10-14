Goin, Liston, Turrill, Sheets named to 2020 Hall of Fame Class

Behind their accomplishments during their careers at Shawnee State, Mandy Goin (women’s basketball, volleyball), Brad Liston (men’s cross country), Jami Turrill (volleyball), and Alannah Sheets (women’s basketball) were all inducted into the 2020 Shawnee State University Athletic Hall of Fame Class, which was announced by SSU Athletic Director Jeff Hamilton at the Alumni Social on Saturday evening at Port City Cafe and Pub in Downtown Portsmouth.

The quartet, who are among the best SSU has to offer as either exceptional multi-sport athletes (Goin) or as outstanding representatives of their singular program (Liston, Turrill, and Sheets), represent the second consecutive year where at least four former student-athletes will be put in SSU’s Athletic Hall of Fame, and the third in four academic years.

Mandy Goin

Goin, who played women’s basketball for three seasons and volleyball for two years at Shawnee State, obtained NAIA First-Team All-American accolades in her freshman campaign in the 2000-01 season and nabbed NAIA Honorable Mention accolades in her sophomore (2001-02) and senior (2003-04) seasons, as well. She led the Bears to a blistering 89-15 record on the hardwood while averaging no less than 14.5 points, 7.2 rebounds, and a 52 percent shooting mark from the field in any of her three individual seasons as a Bear, and, in addition to being a three-time First-Team American Mideast Conference honoree, led the Bears to NAIA National Tournament berths in each of her three seasons.

For her career, Goin averaged 16.2 points, 8.9 rebounds, and a 54.5 percent average from the field, and dovetailed that success by amassing 893 kills, 666 digs, and 112 solo blocks in just two seasons playing inside the SSU volleyball program (2001, 2003). As a senior, Goin collected 478 kills on a .343 attack percentage en route to an outstanding season where the Bears, under former head coach and current SSU Sport Studies Program Director Dr. Steven Rader, tied the school record for the most wins in a season (23) during Goin’s senior season.

Jami Turrill

Turrill, who played three seasons for the SSU volleyball program under former head coach Kristy Kamer from 2008 to 2010, was named as an All-Conference selection in every season of her career as Turrill earned Third-Team All-AMC honors in 2008 and Second-Team All-AMC honors in 2009. When the Bears moved to the Mid-South Conference beginning in the Fall of 2010, Turrill kept up her standard of excellence as the senior earned First-Team All-MSC honors.

In addition to her individual conference honors, Turrill continued her success off of the floor en route to being named a Mid-South Conference and NAIA Scholar-Athlete in 2010, and was a unselfish leader on the floor as the Bears posted their three best seasons in school history (38-3, 31-6, 34-11) from 2008 through 2010 with her presence on the court. During that same stretch, SSU went 36-3 between AMC and MSC action in those three seasons and qualified for the NAIA National Tournament in all three years. Turrill still sits second in hitting percentage (.353), third in total kills (1,325), and third in total kill attempts (3,016) in addition to ranking inside the program’s top-12 for a career in 12 additional categories.

Brad Liston

Liston, a four-time First-Team All-MSC honoree, was nothing short of exceptional throughout his four-year cross country and track career, as evidenced by qualifying for an NAIA National Championship event seven times between the two sports.

The Circleville, Ohio native, who is presently coaching the Portsmouth High School cross country unit, finished sixth overall at the NAIA National Championships in 2013 with his blistering pace of 24:42, and in that same year, won his second consecutive Mid-South Conference Runner of the Year Award after taking home the same honor as a junior.

Liston won the Mid-South Conference’s Freshman of the Year accolade in his first season as a runner in 2010, never finished lower than First-Team All Mid-South Conference in any of his four seasons as a runner, and earned Academic All-MSC and NAIA Scholar-Athlete honors in each of the three and two years that Liston was eligible for the award. The cross country program at Shawnee State finished fourth, seventh, seventh, and ninth in the NAIA National Championships in Liston’s four years with the Bears.

As strong as his cross country credentials were, Liston proved to be exceptional in track and field, where the four-year standout graduated as the third-fastest runner in program history, was a two-time NAIA Qualifier in the 5,000 meters, won a a staggering three Mid-South Conference Championships in his senior season (5,000 meters, 3,000-meter steeplechase, 4-by-800 meter relay), and was a NAIA National Finalist in the 3,000-meter steeplechase, where Liston finished 11th in the event. Again, Liston also earned Academic All-MSC accolades in each of his three seasons eligible for the honor, as well as NAIA Scholar-Athlete accolades in each of his upperclassmen years.

Alannah Sheets

An outstanding do-it-all 5-10 guard, Alannah Sheets proved to be a lightning rod of a scorer for Shawnee State as the Leon, W. Va. native became the first SSU basketball player in 15 years — when Erica Hayes led the SSU women’s basketball program to a national title — to lead a conference in scoring when the senior averaged 21.1 points per contest during the 2013-14 season. Sheets, who became just the fifth player in SSU women’s basketball history to average 20 points or more in a season, was subsquently named as the Mid-South Conference’s Player of the Year and earned her second career First-Team All-MSC accolade, the first coming during her sophomore season in 2012. She was a Second-Team All-MSC honoree in 2013.

A 2014 Mid-South Conference Scholar-Athlete, Sheets was a freshman on the 2010-11 SSU unit that went to the NAIA Fab Four. She scored 45 points twice during her career, set a single-game record in three-pointers made and attempted by hitting eight of her 17 treys against Lindsey Wilson, and, upon graduation, sat first or second in nine career categories, inlcuding career games started (128), minutes played (4,524), games played (137), free throws made (434), free throws attempted (556), field goals attempted (1,634), three-pointers made (275), three-pointers attempted (814), and minutes per game (33). Her 1,967 career points ranks third all-time in the history of the Shawnee State women’s basketball program.

Hall of Fame Weekend

Shawnee State’s Athletic Hall of Fame Weekend is scheduled for Friday, Feb. 7 and Saturday, Feb. 8. For more information regarding SSU Bears Athletics, visit www.ssubears.com or visit the Twitter and Facebook pages at https://twitter.com/SSUBears and https://www.facebook.com/SSUBears. More will be released about the schedule of events for Hall of Fame Weekend at a later date.