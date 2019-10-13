Mohawks handle East in SOC I

McDERMOTT — This one was indeed over quite quickly.

That’s because the host Northwest Mohawks amassed 37 first-quarter points, as Brayden Campbell and Nathan Rivers recorded three touchdowns apiece — and host Northwest had no trouble against the East Tartans on Friday night by posting a 44-6 Southern Ohio Conference Division I football victory at renovated Roy Rogers Field.

It was the Mohawks’ second game at their nice new sparkling facility, and they didn’t disappoint in the least.

Northwest raised its record to 4-3 and 2-0 in the SOC I, while the Tartans fell to 1-5 — and 0-2 in the division.

Campbell wasted little time in giving the Mohawks all the points they needed for the win.

That’s because he ran the opening kickoff back 73 yards for a touchdown, as Dakota Secrest kicked the first of his six extra points on the night to make it 7-0.

Northwest went on to rack up 37 first-quarter points, as Campbell added a 21-yard touchdown run — followed by a safety.

Nathan Rivers then tallied two touchdowns in the first period — on 10 and 20 yards — before scampering 65 yards to paydirt in the second stanza to close out the Northwest scoring.

Rivers rushed for 104 yards on only five carries, as Campbell carried four times for 54 yards.

On only 23 total plays, of which 20 were rushes, the Mohawks went off for 345 rushing yards — and had 13 first downs while not committing a single turnover.

A dozen different ballcarriers touched the football at least once.

Austin Newman completed both of his pass attempts for the Mohawks, including a 34-yarder in the opening quarter to Timmy Emmons which went for a touchdown.

The other completion was to Billy Crabtree.

East averted the shutout in the third quarter when Will Shope hauled in a 43-yard touchdown reception.

Austin Baughman completed four of 10 passes for 61 yards, as Shope attempted four passes while not completing any.

The Tartans had just 15 rushing yards and 76 total, as Chase Coyle carried seven times for 22 yards.

The Tartans turned the ball over three times — on a lost fumble and two interceptions.

East returns to the road — and returns to SOC I action — at Symmes Valley next week, while Northwest goes to Green for another SOC I tilt.

https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2019/10/web1_Northwest_Logo.jpg

Staff report

