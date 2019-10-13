Indians crush Westfall in sectional

LUCASVILLE — The Valley Indians scored early, often, and even late.

Indeed, it was a good Saturday on the soccer pitch against winless Westfall.

The Indians amassed 14 goals and 10 assists — in easily blanking and crushing visiting Westfall 14-0 in a Division III boys sectional semifinal.

All four of the Indians’ seniors scored a goal, including four-year varsity player Logan Tubbs with the final — and his first career — marker with three minutes remaining.

So too did Valley’s starting goalkeeper Wesley Holbrook, and its defensive center back Jared Gahm.

With the victory, the fifth-seeded Indians evened their record to 7-7-3 and — more importantly — advanced to Wednesday’s sectional championship match at fourth-seeded Clay.

And, it will be the third encounter between the Indians and Clay this season, as Clay captured the outright Southern Ohio Conference Division I championship on Thursday — by edging the host Indians 1-0 on a first-half golden goal by junior Corvan Clark.

Kickoff for round three on Wednesday is set for 5 p.m. at Clay High School.

Westfall was a winless program — and a new one.

The Indians didn’t have any issues against the Mustangs, as senior Cameron Phillips — who scored a match-high five goals for now 20 on the season — tallied his initial goal only a minute into the match.

That would be the only goal Valley needed for the victory, as fellow senior Christian Petry scored in the second minute — with Phillips assisting on senior Isaac Slack’s sole goal in the 30th minute.

Three of Phillips’ five goals were assisted, as Austin Sommers scored three times off assists.

Bryce Stuart scored a single goal, as Phillips, Gahm, M.J. Basham and J.R. Holbrook on Tubbs’ tally had one assist apiece.

Lucie Ashkettle and A.J. Johnson amounted three assists apiece, as Valley scored nine times in the opening half and five more in the second.

Two of Johnson’s assists were on goals by Phillips.

Valley's Cameron Phillips scored a match-high five goals for the Indians during their sectional semifinal match against Westfall, Saturday.

© 2019 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved

