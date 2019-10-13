Falcons bounce back by rolling West

WEST PORTSMOUTH — For the Falcons, there was no Wheelersburg hangover.

That’s because visiting Minford scored 27 consecutive points, and bounced back from last week’s overtime epic against Wheelersburg by rolling the Portsmouth West Senators 33-14 on Friday night at The Rock.

The Falcons briefly trailed 7-6 early in the second quarter, but then went off for 27 straight over the middle two periods to stake a 33-7 advantage entering the fourth.

With the victory, the Falcons raised their record to 6-1 — and are now 1-1 in the Southern Ohio Conference Division II.

Last week, Minford fell 21-20 at home to five-time defending division champion Wheelersburg, as only a failed two-point conversion attempt in overtime kept the Falcons from a massive triumph.

Against the young Senators, which suffered their fourth consecutive defeat to fall to 2-5 and 0-2 in the SOC II, the Falcons — once again — got the most out of their 1-2 offensive punch of Elijah Vogelsong-Lewis and Ty Wiget.

Wiget rushed for a hat trick of touchdowns and 113 yards on 20 carries, while the quarterback Vogelsong-Lewis added 76 yards and a TD on 10 totes — and completed 5-of-12 passes for 85 yards and one score.

Defensively, the Falcons got after the Senators in the form of forcing three turnovers, and limiting West to 188 total yards.

Vogelsong-Lewis had a fumble recovery, Matthew Risner and Drew Skaggs had an interception apiece, and Tyler Miller mustered a sack.

The Senators tried to ball-control the quick-strike Falcons, running 62 plays to Minford’s 49, but West was whistled for a dozen penalties for 115 yards.

Wiget opened the scoring with a 10-yard first-quarter run, then answered the Senators’ initial score with a 5-yard run in the second quarter to give the Falcons the lead for good.

The extra-point kick was good for a 13-7 Minford advantage, as Vogelsong-Lewis then connected with Tim Walk for a 24-yard touchdown strike.

Vogelsong-Lewis then ran in a score from six yards away to make it 26-7, as Wiget wrapped up the Falcons’ scoring with a 14-yard third-quarter sprint.

Walk caught two passes for 58 yards, while Risner’s reception went for 28.

West’s two touchdowns were a 13-yard second-quarter run and a one-yard plunge in the fourth frame.

Individual statistics for the Senators were not made available.

The Falcons return home — and return to SOC II action — next week against Oak Hill, while West visits Valley in the SOC II.

Minford quarterback Elijah Vogelsong-Lewis scored two touchdowns, one on the ground and one in the air, during the Falcons road trip to West, Friday. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2019/10/web1_VogelsongLewis_WestMinford.jpg Minford quarterback Elijah Vogelsong-Lewis scored two touchdowns, one on the ground and one in the air, during the Falcons road trip to West, Friday. Courtesy of Joey Shupert

