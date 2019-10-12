Pirates thrash Oaks, 55-0

OAK HILL – After the emotional high of an overtime win over Minford to kick-off SOC play, the Wheelersburg Pirates more than took care of business in a 55-0 drumming of new conference foe Oak Hill on the Oaks home turf.

Specifically, it was senior Evan Horsley who gave the Oaks fits on Friday.

The senior weapon for the Pirates combined for six touchdowns (three passing, three rushing, all of which came in the first three quarters) in the road win on 206 combined yards of offense.

Corey Maxie, a senior tight end, caught a two-yard touchdown pass from Horsley and ran in a 17-yard touchdown rush with 9:54 left in the fourth quarter.

Aaron Masters accounted for the Pirates final touchdown of the game on a 51-yard rush with 4:03 left in the fourth.

The Pirates defense, in addition to shutting out the Oaks in the win, held Oak Hill to just 121 yards of total offense with two turnovers. Oak Hill also committed 15 penalties for 85 penalty yards.

Wheelersburg (4-3, 2-0 SOC II) will now prepare to host fellow SOC II leader Waverly (6-1, 2-0 SOC II) in a match many in southern Ohio will have their eyes on.

Oak Hill (3-4, 1-1 SOC II) will hit the road to new conference rival Minford next Friday.

BOX SCORE

Wheelersburg 14 14 14 13 – 55

Oak Hill 0 0 0 0 – 0

First Quarter

W – Evan Horsley, 3-yard run (Braxton Sammons kick), 6 plays, 52 yards (After OH punt), 7:30 (7-0)

W – Hunter Ruby, 50-yard pass from Evan Horsley (Sammons kick) 2 plays, 54 yards (After OH punt), 4:46 (14-0)

Second Quarter

W – Evan Horsley, 43-yard run (Sammons kick), 3 plays, 67 yards (After OH punt), 6:50 (21-0)

W – Makya Matthews 44-yard pass from Evan Horsley (Sammons kick), 2 plays 53 yard drive (After OH turned the ball over on downs), 2:26 (28-0)

Third Quarter

W – Evan Horsley, 1-yard run (Sammons kick), 5 plays, 65 yards (After second half kickoff), 10:02 (35-0)

W – Corey Maxie, 2-yard pass from Evan Horsley (Sammons kick), 1 play, 2 yard drive (After Makya Matthews 48-yard interception return), 5:03 (42-0)

Fourth Quarter

W – Corey Maxie 17-yard run (Sammons kick), 3 plays, 63-yards (After OH punt), 9:54 (49-0)

W – Aaron Masters, 51-yard run (Kick by Braxton Rase blocked), 1 play, 51 yard drive (After Beau Castaneda 34-yard interception return), 4:03 (55-0)

TEAM STATISTICS

W OH

First Downs 15 5

Scrimmage Plays 33 45

Rushing (No.-Yds.) 24-251 32-70

Passing (Cmp.-Att.-Int.) 7-9-0 6-13-2

Passing Yards 150 51

Total Yards 401 121

Fumbles (No.-Lost) 1-1 0-0

Turnovers 1 2

Penalties (No.-Yards) 3-30 15-85

Punts (No.-Avg.) 0-0 5-32.8

INDIVIDUAL LEADERS

RUSHING

Wheelersburg: Aaron Masters 2-65 (1 TD), Evan Horsley 4-56 (3 TDs), Hunter Ruby 1-46, Eli Swords 7-27, Carson Williams 3-20, Corey Maxie 1-17 (1 TD), Makya Matthews 4-16, Jay Holsinger 2-4. Oak Hill: Triston Diltz 10-33, Nate Clutters 6-21, Keaton Potter 6-16, A.J. Harrison 2-6, Johnnie Mullett 2-4, Noah Donley 4-2, Isaac Morgan 10-33.

PASSING

Wheelersburg: Evan Horsley 7-9-0 150 yds. (3 TDs); Oak Hill: Isaac Morgan 6-12-1 51 yds., Darrick Boggs 0-1-1 0 yds.

RECEIVING

Wheelersburg : Makya Matthews 3-82 (1 TD), Hunter Ruby 1-50, Eli Swords 1-13, LJ Payton 1-3, Corey Maxie 1-2 (1 TD); Oak Hill: Jordan Morgan 2-26, Deven Mullins 1-17, Keaton Potter 3-8.

Wheelersburg senior Corey Maxie scored two touchdowns, including this 17-yard touchdown rush, in the Pirates road win over Oak Hill, Friday. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2019/10/web1_Corey-Maxie-_-Wheelersburg.jpg Wheelersburg senior Corey Maxie scored two touchdowns, including this 17-yard touchdown rush, in the Pirates road win over Oak Hill, Friday. Courtesy of Terry Stevenson

Staff Report

