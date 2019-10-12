Waverly handles Valley, 51-7

WAVERLY – The Valley Indians fell to 0-2 (4-3 overall) in SOC II play with a 51-7 loss to conference rival Waverly, Friday.

Friday’s win elevated Waverly to a 6-1 overall record (2-0 SOC II).

In the loss, Hutson Oyer led the Indians in rushing with 58 yards on seven carries with a rushing touchdown in the fourth quarter, the Indians lone score of the game.

Senior runing back Kayden Mollette rushed for 22 yards on 11 carries while freshman George Arnett finished with 22 yards on 11 carries.

Valley senior receiver turned quarterback Connor Fell finished 6/19 for 60 passing yards.

For Waverly, Payton Shoemaker led the Tigers in rushing with 149 yards on 19 carries and three rushing touchdowns.

Hunter Ward followed suit with 87 yards on three carries with one rushing touchdown.

Junior quarterback Haydn Shanks finished 9/12 for 100 yards with three passing touchdowns.

Waverly’s Penn Morrison finished with four catches for 50 yards and two receiving touchdowns while Will Futhey finished with two catches for 39 yards and a touchdown.

Waverly travels to Wheelersburg next week for a clash of the two SOC II leaders (both 2-0) while Valley prepares to host West in Lucasville.

Waverly junior quarterback Haydn Shanks threw for three touchdown passes during the Tigers home game vs. Valley, Friday.

Staff Report

