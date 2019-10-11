Jeeps rout Northwest in SOC II finale

McDERMOTT — The South Webster High School boys soccer squad made good on its initial season as a member of the Southern Ohio Conference Division II.

On Thursday night, the visiting Jeeps scored six first-half goals — en route to a 7-1 rout of the Northwest Mohawks at Roy Rogers Field in both teams’ regular-season and SOC II finales.

South Webster senior Gabe Ruth registered four first-half tallies, including the unassisted opening goal just six minutes and 43 seconds in.

His second unassisted marker made it 4-0, as he scored his last two right before the half within the final five minutes and 43 seconds.

Brice Robnett assisted on the first, before Tryston Robinson recorded the assist on the other.

The Jeeps scored all the goals they needed for the win when, with 26:35 gone by, Connor Bender bagged one off a Gavin Bennett assist.

Bennett then got into the scorebook just 20 seconds later — on another unassisted goal.

Bennett then scored again just four minutes into the second half, as Braden Martin managed the assist.

Northwest averted the shutout only a minute-and-a-half later, when Levi Tackett got a goal for the Mohawks.

The only other shot on goal — or even shot — Northwest had was a team attempt, as the Jeeps outshot the hosts 20-2 — with 14 of those coming on goal.

“I thought we played well tonight, especially in the midfield. We played several balls through to the guys up front and they finished well. The first part of the half was competitive and physical, but once we scored the second and third goals, we had things well under control,” said South Webster coach Corey Claxon. “It was good to finish the season with another win and we finished tied for second in the SOC II.”

Ruth paced the Jeeps with seven shots, including five on goal, as Bender attempted four shots altogether.

Billy Crabtree collected seven saves for Northwest, while freshman goalkeeper Jaren Lower had just one for the Jeeps.

South Webster wound up with four corner kicks, compared to none the Mohawks.

The Jeeps, with a final regular-season record of 12-3-1, had hoped for a three-way tie for the SOC II championship with Wheelersburg and Minford.

South Webster, which was swept by Wheelersburg but turned around and defeated Minford twice by identical 3-1 counts, tied the Falcons for second in the SOC II at 8-2-0.

The Pirates pitched a 4-0 shutout of Minford in that SOC II tilt on Thursday night.

South Webster, which is the second seed in the Division III sectional tournament, will host a championship match on Wednesday at 5 p.m. — against either 10th-seeded Belpre or seventh-seeded Rock Hill.

That semifinal affair was set for today.

Northwest, which is an eighth-seed in the sectional, plays host to ninth-seeded Piketon today (Saturday, Oct. 12) in another semifinal match.

Kickoff time at Roy Rogers Field is set for 6 p.m.

https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2019/10/web1_5F74092D-1FC2-44D3-ADBF-914A230F172E_ne20191011133814196.jpeg