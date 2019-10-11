Pirates volleyball finish regular season perfect 22-0

WHEELERSBURG – At a school with the background in athletics success like Wheelersburg, it’s rare you’re able to make history as the first to do something.

Thursday night in a 3-0 sweep of Minford (25-12, 25-7, 25-18), the Wheelersburg volleyball team became the first such team in Wheelersburg High School history to not drop a set all season, finishing a perfect 61-0 in their 61 sets played during the regular season.

In Thursday’s win, Alli McQuay led the Pirates with 11 kills and four blocks, Ryleigh Meeker added six kills and a team-high seven blocks, Mallory Bergan added six kills and three blocks, and Kylee Barney added six kills and two blocks.

Junior setter Lauren Jolly led the Pirates with a game-high 32 assists.

Bergan and Emily Boggs led the Pirates defensively Thursday with 12 and 10 digs respectively.

Kaylee Darnell led the Pirates at the service line with a team high 17 service points followed by McQuay’s 12 and Boggs’ 10 with two aces.

Wheelersburg will host the winner of Portsmouth-Coal Grove on Saturday, October 19th in their Division III Waverly #3 sectional final match to advance to the next week’s Division III district tournament in Waverly.

Staff Report

